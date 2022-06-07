Travel Tuesday: Stunning destinations in India to experience water adventures

No matter, how much we listen to the waves of the sea or how many times we watch it, the charming and distilled water keeps captivating us. The panoramic aquatic life is just so beautiful and offers an exotic thrill that holds significant worth. Adventure freaks lure the underwater rushes as it not only takes them closer to thrill but it also makes them unravel a special untouched world that exists deep down the water. To explore an ocean most beautifully, various underwater sports activities can be considered including scuba diving, sea walking, snorkelling, horse surfing, water skiing and many others. If you want to tap into the mesmerizing views along with adrenaline rushes, then here we pen down stunning destinations in India that can offer you the best opportunities.

Netrani Island, Karnataka

An offbeat yet beautiful island that is located on the off-coast of Karnataka, Netrani Island is still untapped and its heart-shaped formulation can just mesmerise you like no other. If you love to do scuba diving, then this is just the right place for you. Its rich and vibrant marine life will make you untangle corals, fishes, whales, dolphins, turtles and cobia. Snorkelling can also be explored at this place for a heavenly and peaceful capture of marine life.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The crystal clear water and peaceful surroundings in this place offer make it a famous spot to dive deep into marine life. With the astounding beaches, aquamarine coral lagoons, and lush green rainforest, this place offers plenty of underwater activities that will take your breath away. This scenic paradise also offers white beaches that bestow striking blossoms and cheeping birds. Scuba diving and sea walking can be explored at this place to catch the glimpse of the amazing and unspoilt aquatic life. North Bay and Neil Island can also be explored to experience the pure bliss of coral reefs.

Goa

It goes even without saying, Goa has been an old and gold classic vacation spot that has been a constant buzz due to its relaxing lifestyle and seashore shacks. South Goa is prominent for its happy and comfy lifestyle along with relaxing high-end resorts and privacy whereas North Goa is well-known for its beach parties, clubs and bars and is a perfect choice for those party aficionados out there. But one thing that is constant in Goa is unforgettable underwater experiences. You can witness an abundance of gorgeous corals, amazing shells and fish in about 5 to 10 meters. Bounty Bay, Davy Jones, Devagh Island, Suzy’s Wreck, and Tunnel Shelter Cove are popular spots to experience underwater rushes in Goa.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry is also known as the French capital of India because of its serene atmosphere, clear beaches, and novel architecture with the righteous amalgamation of delicious food. Right from sightseeing, scuba diving, and snorkelling to surfing- the place offers a variety of experiences to its visitors that can fill them with sanctity in every sense. Pondicherry is home to untouched underwater living, coral reefs, eagle, Kingfish, Lionfish, Manta rays, Moray eels, Parrot fish and many others. Paradise beach, Auroville beach and Serenity beach are the popular spots to experience underwater rushes in Pondicherry.

Also Read: Dhanachuli Travels: Stunning places to visit in this hilly paradise