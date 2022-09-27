Travel Tuesday: Stunning places to visit in Spiti Valley for a rejuvenating vacay

Perched in the Northeastern part of the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley is prominent for its mystical land, amazing monasteries, sparkling rivers and lakes. Spiti Valley is a quaint and spellbinding place that should be put on the top of your traveling list if you want to explore the nature at its best! This valley is gaining much eminence amongst nature-buffs, photography adorers and those with adventurist blood as its surroundings of deep ravines and gorges is bliss to the eyes, heart and soul. Spectacular monasteries, picturesque views, snow-loaded mountains and plush forests add up to the spectacular views of this place while making it a must-see spot. Here is a list of places that you must explore while heading to Spiti Valley. 1. Chandra Taal

Gushed on an elevation of 4300 metres, this is a beautiful crescent-shaped lake that is perched near Kunzum Pass. The literal translation of its name is ‘lake of the moon’ due to its shape. Moreover, the hues keep varying from blue, and green to reddish and orange during the course of the day. This phenomenon looks more enchanting and people hike through ranges of Lahaul ranges that surround this lake.

2. Komik Situated at an altitude of 18000 feet, Komik is one of the topmost motorable points in the World. Not everybody knows about this place and therefore its beauty is still untapped. Komik has a surreal ambience and it lookalike a monastery and provides an eco-kitchen and panoramic views of the surrounding.

3. Kungri Monastery Fabricated in the 14th century, Kungri Monastery is though oldest but still vibrant and beautiful in the region of Spiti. Decked up with gorgeous artwork, paintings of silk, books, archives and gorgeous wall paintings that will definitely paint a picture of the cultural traditions of Buddhism. Local festivals and performances are also held in this place during summertime. 4. Tabo This gorgeous town is positioned on the banks of the Spiti River which features profound ravines, splendid foothills, an antique monastery known as Tabo and its shrine caves. This is a petite village which is quaint and is gaining great prominence amongst nature lovers and adventure junkies. You can also trek up to Tabo village to satiate your adventuristic soul.