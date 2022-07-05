Travel Tuesday: Things to do for a fabulous London getaway with friends like Manish Malhotra

As the weather in India seems to shift from the height of summers to rainy conditions, it seems like everyone about town is jetting away for business or pleasure. While Shahid and Mira Kapoor were spotted vacationing in Italy; Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were experiencing the best of Paris for Arjun’s birthday weekend. This time around it was fashion designer Manish Malhotra who chose to have a gala week away in London.

If you crave a relaxed holiday in Britain, then perhaps its time to take a page out of Malhotra’s book and experience the bustling city the way he does.

Spend a cloudy morning strolling across Hyde Park

If you have a busy work schedule and are just looking to unwind, then the calm milieu at Hyde Park may be just the thing for you. You can count on the weather in London to be cloudy with bleak sunshine and the lush green setting of the park seemed to soothe the ace designer who enjoyed his morning stroll spotting a line of ducks by the water.

Savor a lavish breakfast at The Dorchester Hotel

Manish could be seen enjoying a lavish breakfast spread in true luxury at The Dorchester Hotel. The designer wrote how it was the best meal of the day as he tucked into toast and jam along with porridge and a wide array of fresh fruit. Right from bananas and strawberries to figs, pineapple and a range of berries he was certainly spoilt for choice. Apart from their restaurant, the establishment is also one of London's iconic 5-star hotels that are ideal for a sojourn.

Witness the glorious Pride parade if you visit in June

Members of the LGBT community and their friends and family along with LGBT allies participate in the gay pride parade wearing every shade of the rainbow to represent the diverse shades of sexual orientation in our vibrant society. If you happen to visit by the end of June just as the designer did, then perhaps you can witness this celebration of gender expression at the conclusion of Pride month. Take a look at the video of the pride parade shared by Malhotra-

Wine and dine with friends in the city

With the spectacular food offerings in the city, Malhotra seemed to be on a culinary adventure. Right from a salad bar at an Asian restaurant to the upbeat vibe of a pub in the city, he made the most of his time in London. The ace designer also appeared to have a fabulous time with his friends from the industry. Right from Alia Bhatt who was in the city shooting for her first Hollywood project ‘Heart of Stone’ and Karan Johar to Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Gauri Khan; Malhotra shared glimpses of his mini-reunion with friends and family on his Instagram stories.

