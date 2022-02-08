Travel Tuesdays: 4 Weekend Getaways close to Bangalore that you must explore

Bangalore isn't a destination where you go to check off a specific sight or attraction on your travel bucket list. It’s more about carving out your own space in Bangalore, finding that bar or microbrewery that just seems to call your name, and living the air conditioned life for its amazing weather all round the year. There are loads for you to do in this city, but if you step out of it, you are surrounded by some of the most enticing places in the country, making them ideal weekend getaways from Bangalore.

Here, we bring you 4 weekend getaways close to Bangalore that will satiate your wanderlust.

1. Coorg

Bangalore to Coorg is a one-weekend trip that everyone should take, if only for the views. If you fantasise about lush greenery, breath-taking waterfalls, forested hills, and spectacular misty landscapes, Coorg is the place for you! The road distance is about 5 hours from Bangalore. From trekking to jeep driving to river rafting, there is just so much to do and discover.

2. Mysore

Mysore, a historic city, is a wonderful weekend getaway from Bangalore that you can take with your family. There are many places to visit in Mysore, most of which are historical, so it is a great place for all history buffs to get a glimpse into the glorious past. When in Mysore, don't miss out on Mysore paintings, Mysore Pak (sweet dish), silk saris, and Mysore Peta (traditional silk turban).

3. Ooty

When it comes to weekend getaways from Bangalore, there is one place that needs to be mentioned: Ooty. Ooty is one of India's most charming and popular hill stations. This quaint little hill station has been attracting tourists since time immemorial, thanks to its tea plantations, misty hills, and chocolates. The fact that the weather is pleasant all year adds to the experience.

4. Kodaikanal

It's a tranquilizing place where one can easily unwind and bust the stress. Aside from sightseeing in Kodaikanal, you can visit some peaceful temples with a divine aura. Everything in Kodaikanal appears to be magical: the clouds, the weather, the natural beauty, and the overall appeal. You can also indulge in a number of activities such as trekking, boating, cycling, horse riding, etc.

All of these locations have homestays, hotels, and resorts that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and stress-free at the end of your trip. Make a plan to go on one of these fantastic weekend getaways right away.

