5 Offbeat experiences for a delightful vacation in Rajasthan like Janhvi Kapoor

Rajasthan is home to the most fascinating and magnificent historical structures such as fortresses, homes, castles, and palaces, with intricate ceilings, gorgeous minarets, miniature paintings, elegant temples, mirrored beams and opulent palaces. Not only is the state famed for its enduring beauty and legacy, but it is also known for fascinating things to do. Rajasthan has something for everyone, whether you are a culture aficionado, an adventure seeker, or a history buff. Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took a short trip to Rajasthan with her team and gave fans a visual tour of the same via social media.

Here, we bring you 5 takeaways from the actor’s short trip to Rajasthan that will make you feel awesome about your trip to Rajasthan.

1. Enjoy camping and cultural evening in desert

Camping in traditional tents among apparently endless sand and massive dunes is an unforgettable experience. Camping in Rajasthan is popular because of the starlit sky, lively folk dances, colourful puppet displays, excellent authentic dinners, and cosy comforters. The actress was seen enjoying the state's traditional live music and dance. This incredible desert camping experience is undoubtedly one of the best things to do in Rajasthan during the winter.

2. Visit the magnificent forts

Rajasthan is home to a plethora of ancient archives and traditions. Within these Rajasthan forts, stories of bravery, sacrifice, pride, and romance are held safe. As a result, it is correct to say that the great kings have long passed away, but their legacy lives on in the state's Forts, Palaces, Mahals, and Temples. The wonderful workmanship and efforts put into creating these beautiful monuments will inspire awe in you, with each Rajputana fort having its own charm.

3. Savor the local food of the state

Rajasthan is a beautiful kaleidoscope of vibrant colours. Along with heritage, culture, busy bazaars, and stunning palaces and forts, one of Rajasthan's great attractions is its rich and mouth-watering foods. From zesty vegetable curries and spicy meats to delectable desserts, Rajasthani cuisine has something for everyone. As we see the actress relishing the lip-smacking local cuisine, you can also delight your taste buds with the delicious food fare.

4. Stay at exclusive palace to get ultimate royal feel

Rajasthan's majestic palaces and forts represent the largest state in western India. They have now been turned into heritage hotels in Rajasthan and continue to dazzle visitors with their magnificence and world-class facilities. Heritage hotels are not only a source of pride for Rajasthan, but they also raise revenue for the government through tourism. They demonstrate the exquisite craftsmanship of a bygone period as well as Rajputana's passion for excellent architecture.

5. Marvel at the breath-taking lakes

Though Rajasthan is known for its deserts, the state also has some lovely lakes that provide panorama boat trips, leaving visitors in awe at the spectacular vistas of the temples, ghats, and palaces along its beaches, and lush green hills in the background. Lake Pichola (Udaipur), Man Sagar Lake (Jaipur), and Pushkar Lake are among the most beautiful (Pushkar).

Now that you've learned about the interesting activities to do in Rajasthan, just like Janhvi, don't put it off any longer and plan a trip there. Until then, add all of these fantastic things to do to your bucket list and prepare to have a great time with your family and friends.

Also Read: 4 Places you must see when you visit Chennai