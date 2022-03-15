Travel Tuesdays: 5 Kanchipuram’s most stunning temples to visit at least once

Kanchipuram, also known as the "City of a Thousand Temples," is one of India's holiest destinations. Devotees, archaeological and religious enthusiasts travel from all over the world to see these temples because of their magnificent architecture, religious significance, and rich history. The temples in Kanchipuram are absolute wonders of the world, unparalleled in their beauty and enigmatic in their structure.

Here we have listed the top 5 stunning temples of Kanchipuram City.

1. Kamakshi Amman Temple

The divine Goddess Kamakshi, who is believed to be an incarnation of Parvati, the Hindu goddess of love, fertility, and strength, is worshipped at Kamakshi Amman Temple. The temple's main sanctum is truly awe-inspiring, with a golden tower directly above it, and inside you'll find an image of the temple's namesake in a lotus position, holding a flower bunch and a sugarcane bow in her lower hands, and her two weapons, ankusha (goad) and pasha (rope), in her upper hands.

2. Kanchi Kailasanathar Temple

The Pallava kings built the Kanchi Kailasanathar Temple as the first of many temples in Kanchipuram. It took 20 years to construct and was completed in the eighth century, making it the city's oldest Shiva shrine. The temple's highlight is the sub-shrines that dot the temple complex, which are made of sandstone. There are over 50 of them, each of which is lavishly decorated with Pallava-style murals, sculptures, and relief structures depicting Hindu divinities, mythical animals, and Shiva's various avatars.

3. Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple

The Varadaraja Perumal Temple is the Vaishnavas' favourite temple in Kanchipuram. The temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams, which are the most sacred Vaishnavite shrines spread across the country and are said to have been visited by the 12 Alwars. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It contains over 350 inscriptions attributed to nearly all of South India's major dynasties. The famous "100-pillared hall," which has sculptures and relief structures depicting several important Hindu gods, is the temple's most striking architectural feature.

4. Ekambareswarar Temple

This magnificent temple, which covers approximately 25 acres, is Kanchipuram's largest place of worship. Lord Shiva is worshipped here as the natural element of earth known as Prithvi Lingam, which is a unique feature of this temple. There are 1,008 Shiva Lingams inside the complex, a 1,000-pillar hall with intricate carvings on each column, a 3,500-year-old mango tree, and a plethora of sub-temples dedicated to goddess Kali, Lord Vishnu, Nataraja (a form of Shiva), and other Hindu deities.

5. Trilokyanatha Temple

Trilokyanatha Temple, built during the Pallava Dynasty, is the most important temple for Jain followers in Kanchipuram. It is one of the few Jain temples with a predominantly Dravidian architectural style, and it is famous for its exquisite wall paintings and inscriptions depicting the life of Hindu god Krishna, as well as other important Jain deities.

