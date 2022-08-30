5 Spots in Delhi NCR to get eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols for Ganesh Utsav

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in full swing to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha. With music, dances and beautiful mandaps – Delhi is a city that celebrates this festival with zeal and pomp. Over the years, a lot of changes have been witnessed in the capital city during the celebrations of such joyous affairs. People are shifting towards eco-friendly idols for a sustainable and environmental-friendly festivity. The deity of Lord Ganesh which is free from chemicals and artificial colours not only keeps a tab on water pollution but also assists in the growth of local artisans. If you have already made up your mind to celebrate this festival in an environmentally-safe way then here we bring you 5 spots in Delhi/NCR to get eco-friendly Lord Ganesha deities for the Ganesh Utsav.

Sun Expo

All idols are bright and beautiful- Sun Expo in Karol Bagh is a place that offers Ganesh idols that are equally pretty and safe for the environment. Multiples varieties can be explored at their store that will definitely leave you awestruck.

Where: 2659/2, beadon pura, Gurudwara Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005

ClayZee Bee

Perched in Paschim Vihar, ClayZee Bee is a perfect place to explore a wide variety of eco-friendly Lord Ganesha’s idols. The handmade deities they are offering are quite beautiful and are touted best for at-home bucket visarjan.

Where: Lig Flats, B G block 5, Paschim Vihar, Delhi, 110063

My Pooja Box

Going in line with the name of the place, My Pooja Box offers everything that is essential for spiritual essences. Right from varied shapes, sizes, colours and postures- this place is decked up in a plethora of eco-friendly Ganpati idols that will make you go wow. Unpainted deities are also available at this place. Moreover, if you want to buy decorative items for your place then this is an ideal place to shop for affordable decor items.

Where: My Pooja Box, Anand Gram, Ghitorni, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Mukesh Murtikar

The place has been providing exquisitely handcrafted deities to Delhites since 1995. Established by a prominent craftsman Mukesh Pandit, Mukesh Murtikar holds a beautiful collection of eco-friendly top-notch Ganesha idols that will make you go all aw.

Where: Baba Ratan Singh Marg, Shri colony Mithapur, Badarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110044

Claying Thoughts Pottery Studio

Perched on an airy terrace in sector 21, this is one of the best places to get yourself the beautiful yet ecological deity of Lord Ganesha. Fabricated with water-soluble mud and harmless paints, their exciting, artistic, and fun designs of the deity will take your heart away.

Where: A Block, Sector 21, Jal Vayu Vihar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

