Travel Tuesdays: Discover 5 enchanting places around the globe that Indian sportspersons vacation at

Even with a busy cricket schedule, business ventures to manage, family and marketing obligations, and more, Indian cricketers manage to fit in a few vacations. Despite seeing half of the world while touring for cricket, there are some places that hold a special place in their hearts. The Indian cricketers certainly know how to strike a balance between rigorous training and relaxation.

Here are 5 travel destinations to inspire you from where your favourite sportspeople head to for a downtime.

1. Virat Kohli

The Indian captain has to be on the list because he and his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma, have visited many fascinating places together. One of their favourites is Queensland in New Zealand. From the 200-meter Canyon Swing to sky diving, bungee jumping, and jet boating, the city in New Zealand has a lot to offer adventure seekers. Aside from adventure sports, Queenstown is also known for its majestic historic mining towns and beautiful vineyards.

2. Rohit Sharma

The Indian opener is well-known for his batting prowess and holds numerous records. As a top player, he also earns a lot of money and spends time with his family on exotic vacations. According to his Instagram, Rohit Sharma has visited Madrid, which he also describes as one of his favourite cities in the world. Interestingly, he is a football fan who sat in VIP seats at one of the El Classico games alongside Real Madrid fans.

3. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's favourite destination has always been Mussoorie. While the maestro has visited the location in recent years, his visit has greater significance for both him and the people of Uttarakhand. Mussoorie's mesmerising charm makes it one of India's most popular tourist destinations, with verdant views of the Doon and Shivalik ranges on one side and glorious snow-capped Himalayan ranges on the other.

4. Yuvraj Singh

The former swashbuckling Indian batsman and his wife, Hazel Keech, are enjoying a wonderful retired life. Dubai is definitely one amongst their favourite spots to spend a vacation at. In one of his gram feed’s, the former cricketer is being seen posing in front of the famous Burj Khalifa tower, the tallest building in the world, which is well worth the entrance fee. It is an ideal holiday destination for families, with theme parks, beaches, Friday brunches and more to keep everyone happy.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul enjoys visiting foreign beaches and exotic locations. But when it comes to choosing his favourite European location, he always goes with the stunning South-Eastern country of Greece. Greece has a wide range of food and drink, including Greek wines, local liquors, and well-known dishes. One can discover the island's culinary specialties or the hearty dishes of the mountain villages. Visiting Greece is definitely a sensory overload.

Whether on vacation with family or sneaking out of a foreign tour, the Indian team's stalwarts are never afraid to explore new lands.

