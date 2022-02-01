Travel Tuesdays: Places to see in Switzerland for a magical Swiss holiday like Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The ever-charming Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the glory of her recent success ‘Oo Antava’ and was spotted cooling her heels with a gorgeous Swiss holiday. While a vacation in Switzerland might bring to mind delicious milk chocolate and oodles of cheese; Samantha opted for a spot of adventure on her vacation. Should you wish to explore the magic of Switzerland amid a snowy paradise then we present a few places you must visit during your time in the country.

Tour Geneva- the city of parks

Apart from all its cosmopolitan glory, Geneva is a “green” city with plenty of parks, which earned it the moniker. One of the most famous attractions here is the Jet d’Eau, fountain that offers a mesmerizing view. You would also be charmed by the Cathédrale St-Pierre in Old Town. Geneva is also the ideal place to savor the culinary best of Switzerland as restaurants and small chocolateries in the city shall aim to please your palate. Don’t forget to go on a boat ride on Lake Geneva.

Head to Verbier for a ski adventure

This is a glorious hamlet near the Alps in Valais Canton. It is the perfect place to head to if skiing is on your mind. Samantha shared stunning views of this Alpine village from her Swiss holiday. You would especially enjoy ski trails on Mont Fort Glacier as they offer you a scenic vista of Mont Blanc. Towards the south in Verbier is the out-of-the-way Haut Val de Bagnes nature reserve with stunning waterfalls along Mauvoisin Lake. It is an excellent place for a family holiday.

Savor Appenzeller cheese

Travel to Appenzeller if you are partial to cheese as this is home to the world’s best cheesemakers. It is a variety of hard cheese, yet it is packed with flavor as it has been produced conventionally for the last 7 centuries in Appenzellerland. Your visit to this place in northeastern Switzerland will also let you click stunning pictures of locals who still don the traditional Swiss dress.

Jungfraujoch: The Top of Europe

Take a train ride to Jungfraujoch for the scenic views will win your heart. This place is popularly called the "Top of Europe" as it has an observatory at 3,454 meters above sea level. You can gaze upon the longest glacier in Europe, the Great Aletsch Glacier. Incidentally, it is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Fans of Harry Potter may be delighted by the sight of the quaint Grindelwald village. Although this glacier village in Jungfrau has nothing to do with the book franchise.

The snow-cloaked hills and attractive ski resorts shall help you make the most of your Swiss holiday!

