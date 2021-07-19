Travelling alone for the first time? Here are 4 tips that you should keep in mind

Planning a solo trip? Then here are 4 tips to always keep in mind to have the best possible experience while travelling alone.

Travelling to a new place is always an enriching experience. It makes you aware of different cultures and traditions. While travelling is fun when you do it with a big group, be it your family or your friends, it can also be fun when done alone. Travelling alone is therapeutic, to say the least.

When you travel alone, it is only you and the place without any distractions in between. But while travelling alone, you also need to be aware of your surroundings, alert and have a plan. So here are 4 tips that everyone who plans on travelling alone, should always keep in mind to stay safe and have a fun experience.

1. Sure, travelling alone does include meeting new people on the way, but it doesn’t include trusting them with your life or letting them take care of your valuables. So do make friends in a new place, but never let your guard down.

2. Do your research. When travelling to a new place, do plenty of research to know basic fares. If you are going to a place where the natives speak a different language, then be sure to learn some basic terms in that language for ease of communication.

3. Don’t dress in a way that makes you look like a tourist. Try to blend in the crowd with your attire and don’t go overboard with wearing jewellery or any other expensive stuff that may attract unwanted attention.

4. Be open to new adventures and experiences. Solo travelling can be extremely fun and relaxing as long as you don’t focus too much on being lonely and instead focus on the beautiful surroundings.

DISCLAIMER*

Please note that we encourage safe and secure travels while adhering to Covid guidelines that include wearing masks in public places and following the social distancing protocols. We discourage any violation of the Covid guidelines that can increase the chances of Covid spread.

