Treat yourself with these 4 scrumptious dishes on your day off

After a hectic and tiring week, you earn the much-needed day off. Cook these 4 mouth-watering delicacies to pamper yourself and pair them with your favourite movie to enjoy your day off to the fullest.

It is your day off, you got up late, took a nice hot shower followed by a cup of piping hot ginger tea and your favourite novel. All you need is a scrumptious, mouth-watering meal to make this your perfect day off. Good food is always a sure shot mood uplifter.

Your day off after a long tiring, monotonous week, is ideal to indulge in your favourite dishes. There are some dishes that are perfect to treat yourself and have a delicious meal paired with a good movie. Check out these 5 dishes to pamper yourself and make the best of your day off.

Spaghetti Bolognese

This is the ultimate dish to treat yourself with an Italian delight. Boil some spaghetti in water and oil and keep aside. Boil some minced mutton with aromatics. Mix the boiled mutton mince with some cornflour and make small sized balls and shallow fry in oil. In a pan add some oil, garlic, chopped tomatoes, and some tomato puree. Add salt, paprika and oregano and put the spaghetti and the balls and mix well.

Chilli Garlic Noodles

This Indo-Chinese dish is perfect for a relaxing day off. Boil a handful of noodles in some water and strain. In a wok, add some chopped onion, capsicum, cabbage and carrots in chilli oil. Grind some garlic and dry red chillies along with salt and add this paste in the wok. Mix well, add the noodles and some soy and chilli sauce. Serve hot.

Potato Soup

A bowl of hot soup paired with a rom-com sounds heavenly. To make this soup, Shallow fry some finely chopped potato and onion in butter. Grind these onions and potatoes to make a smooth paste. In a pan, boil some milk and add the paste along with some salt. Cook for 3-5 minutes and serve.

Mutton Biryani

In a pressure cooker, add some chopped garlic, onion, green chillies, cloves and mutton. Put some chilli powder, five-spice mix and salt and close the lid. Turn off the flame after one whistle. In a pot, add some oil, garlic and onion and add the mutton. Let it cook for 5 minutes and then add some fresh cream, chilli powder and salt. Add rice and the mutton stock and cook for 15 minutes.

