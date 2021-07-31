Try this delicious and spicy Baked Beans recipe at home and surprise your tastebuds

This is a perfect tadka bean toast recipe. The toast is topped with smashed avocado, followed by tadka beans, topped with a fried egg and garnished with some chat masala. This recipe is sure to tantalise those taste buds, you will absolutely love it!

Check out this recipe given below as shared by Dipna Anand who is the owner of and a cookery school trainer at Brilliant Restaurant and is also a food consultant, chef lecturer and author.

Ingredients:

· 2 slices of crusty white bloomer bread or bread of your choice, toasted

​· 200g tinned baked beans

· 20g butter + 5g to butter the bread

· ½ small red onion, finely chopped

· 1 tsp cumin powder

· 3 small finger green chillies, finely chopped

· ½ medium size tomato, finely chopped

· ½ tsp turmeric

· 1 tsp red chilli powder

· ¼ tsp salt

· 1 ½ tbsp fresh chopped coriander

· ¾ tsp garam masala

· ¼ tsp chaat masala

· ¼ tsp red chilli flakes

· 1 avocado, smashed, seasoned with salt, pepper and 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

· 2 fried eggs

· 6-8 spinach leaves, optional

Method:

1. Melt butter (20 g) in a pan and add cumin powder

2. Add red onions followed by the green chillies and cook for 2-3 minutes on a medium to high heat.

3. Once onions are soft, add tomatoes, cook for 30 seconds.

4. Add turmeric, red chilli powder and salt and cook for one minute.

5. Add the baked beans, lower the heat a little if need be and cook for 30 seconds.

6. Add freshly chopped coriander and garam masala and cook for a final minute, remove from the heat and leave to the side.

7. To put together the tadka explosion toast, butter your freshly toasted bloomer bread slices.

8. Layer each of the toasts with the seasoned smashed avocado covering generously.

9. Lay a few spinach leaves on the top of the smashed avocado (optional).

10. Next spoon on a tablespoon and a half of tadka beans over the avocado toast.

11. Slide a fried egg onto the top of the tadka beans on the toast.

12. Garnish with red chilli flakes and a sprinkle of chaat masala over the egg.

13. Enjoy this explosion and a half on a toast!

