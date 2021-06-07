  1. Home
Try this EASY 5 step recipe and make delicious Chicken Satay at home

Satay is a scrumptious dish that is usually made with chicken and is served with peanut sauce. Follow this quick recipe to make chicken satay and peanut sauce at home.
June 7, 2021
Satay is basically a dish of skewered and grilled meat. It is a famous dish in Southeast Asia and is usually made with chicken, garlic, lemongrass and spices. It is served with jasmine rice and peanut sauce and is a great appetiser for a get-together or a laidback dinner. This dish is believed to have originated in Javanese cuisine.

 

The inclusion of condiments like soy sauce and fish sauce give this dish a spicy and tangy taste. Check out this 5-step recipe given below to make delicious chicken satay at home and pamper your tastebuds.

Step 1

 

Mix 3 tbsp oil, 6 shallots, 3 cloves of garlic, 2 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp chilli powder, some salt, 2 tsp turmeric powder and 2 stalks of lemongrass in a bowl and blend it to make the marinade for the satay.

 

Step 2

 

Take 1 kg of boneless and skinless chicken thigh and cut into small cubes. Marinade the chicken pieces with the prepared mixture and refrigerate for around 6-7 hours or overnight. 

 

Step 3

 

For the peanut sauce, whisk ½  cup of peanut butter, ¼ cup of the prepared marinade, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 grated clove of garlic, 1 tbsp grated ginger, ¼ cup of water and 1 tsp lemon zest in a bowl.

Step 4

 

Preheat the grill to medium heat and spear around 3-4 pieces of chicken into each skewer. Grill for 3 minutes on each side till you get a nice char on the chicken.

 

Step 5

 

Top the chicken satay with some chopped peanuts and cilantro and serve hot with the prepared peanut sauce.

 

