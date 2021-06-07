Try this EASY 5 step recipe and make delicious Chicken Satay at home

Satay is a scrumptious dish that is usually made with chicken and is served with peanut sauce. Follow this quick recipe to make chicken satay and peanut sauce at home.

Satay is basically a dish of skewered and grilled meat. It is a famous dish in Southeast Asia and is usually made with chicken, garlic, lemongrass and spices. It is served with jasmine rice and peanut sauce and is a great appetiser for a get-together or a laidback dinner. This dish is believed to have originated in Javanese cuisine.

The inclusion of condiments like soy sauce and fish sauce give this dish a spicy and tangy taste. Check out this 5-step recipe given below to make delicious chicken satay at home and pamper your tastebuds.

Step 1

Mix 3 tbsp oil, 6 shallots, 3 cloves of garlic, 2 tbsp sugar, 1 tsp coriander powder, 1 tsp chilli powder, some salt, 2 tsp turmeric powder and 2 stalks of lemongrass in a bowl and blend it to make the marinade for the satay.

Step 2

Take 1 kg of boneless and skinless chicken thigh and cut into small cubes. Marinade the chicken pieces with the prepared mixture and refrigerate for around 6-7 hours or overnight.

Step 3

For the peanut sauce, whisk ½ cup of peanut butter, ¼ cup of the prepared marinade, 1 tbsp lime juice, 1 tbsp soy sauce, 1 grated clove of garlic, 1 tbsp grated ginger, ¼ cup of water and 1 tsp lemon zest in a bowl.

Step 4

Preheat the grill to medium heat and spear around 3-4 pieces of chicken into each skewer. Grill for 3 minutes on each side till you get a nice char on the chicken.

Step 5

Top the chicken satay with some chopped peanuts and cilantro and serve hot with the prepared peanut sauce.

Also Read: 5 Mouth watering Mughlai recipes to have some royal delicacy in your dinner

Share your comment ×