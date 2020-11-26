  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Try this SUPER EASY 5 step Palak Paneer recipe to indulge in the ultimate winter dish

Who doesn’t love Palak Paneer? It is the perfect comfort food in the chilly weather. Check out this simple recipe to make the most mouthwatering Palak Paneer in just 5 steps.
14772 reads Mumbai
Try this SUPER EASY 5 step Palak Paneer recipe to indulge in the ultimate winter dishTry this SUPER EASY 5 step Palak Paneer recipe to indulge in the ultimate winter dish
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Eating Palak Paneer garnished with a generous blob of butter paired with a soft and hot chapati in the winters is pure bliss. It is basically spinach puree with chunks of Paneer in it. It is a north Indian dish and is highly nutritious as well as delicious. It is the ultimate dish for this season when there is a nip in the air and the temperature is dropping every day.

 

It can be paired with naan, paratha or steamed rice. It consists of a variety of spices and is also very healthy as spinach is said to be highly beneficial for health and it purifies the blood. So, here is a simple recipe to make this delicious dish in just 5 steps.

Step 1

Blanch Spinach leaves till they turn soft. Strain the leaves and dip in cold water to maintain the green colour. Grind these leaves into a fine paste. 

Step 2

In a pan, add chopped ginger, garlic, onions and tomatoes in some butter. Saute it and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3

Once the tomatoes are cooked, add chopped green chillies, a pinch of turmeric powder and chilli powder to the pan and fry for 2 minutes on low flame. 

Step 4

To this, add some salt and a pinch of asafoetida. Then add the spinach puree and a cup of water and cook for a minute.

Step 5

Add chopped pieces of Paneer and mix well. Let this cook for 2 minutes on low flame and serve hot.

Also Read: Here’s how you can make the famous five spice powder in 5 SIMPLE steps at home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

You may like these
Winter Recipes: 8 yummy and healthy recipes to make in this season
7 Lip smacking recipes to celebrate the THANKSGIVING with ultimate joy and fervour
Here’s how you can make the famous five spice powder in 5 SIMPLE steps at home
Love cooking? Check out these 5 tips to take the leap from an amateur to a chef
Craving something sweet? Renu Dalal shares minimal prep Desi sweet recipes for that sweet tooth
International Meatless Day 2020: Manushi Chhillar shares her love for plant based diet & its benefits
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement