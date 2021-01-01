Try THESE 3 exclusive recipes from chefs to celebrate your New Year with lip smacking foods

New Year celebration is never complete without some delicious recipes. And due to the global pandemic, it’s the best option to indulge in some lip-smacking foods with your loved ones.

So, here we have given you some exclusive recipes from the chefs of Fun Foods by Dr. Oetker. Follow the recipes below and have a fun-filled new year with your friends and family.

Exclusive new year recipes from chefs:

Chocolate Cup Cake

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Baking Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

250 g chocolate bake mix

100 g (6 tbsp) Mayonnaise

100 ml Water

50 g (3 tbsp) butter, melted

50 g (3 tbsp) Whipped Cream

2 tsp Icing Sugar

Directions:

1.In a bowl add chocolate bake mix, 5 tbsp Mayonnaise and water. Stir and add 2 tbsp melted butter. Mix well until it gets smooth.

2.Preheat oven at 180 degrees C. Grease the cake moulds (10-12) with butter and pour batter till ¾ capacity. Bake for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre, comes out clean. Let it cool down.

3.For Icing: In a bowl mix whipped cream with remaining mayonnaise and fill it in a piping bag. Pipe the mix over cupcakes, dust with icing sugar and serve.

Tip: For more colour garnish cupcakes with fruit jelly.

Chicken Roulade with Orange Mayo Sauce

Servings: 2

Preparation time: 20 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15-20 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp Olive Oil

3-4 Mushrooms, chopped

50 g Spinach, chopped

Salt

Black Pepper Powder as per taste

90 g (6 tbsp) Mayonnaise

1 Chicken Breast without bone

1-litre water

200 ml Orange juice, canned

2-3 Parsley Leaves, chopped

100 g French Beans, slit from the centre and blanched.

Directions:

1.Roulade stuffing- Heat 1 tsp oil in a non-stick pan (medium flame), add mushrooms, spinach, salt and pepper. Sauté it for 2-3 minutes or till the water from spinach dries out.

2.Take it out in a bowl and add 2 tbsp mayonnaise. Mix well and keep it aside.

3.For rolling roulade -To prepare the roulade, butterfly the chicken breasts by slicing them open in half and making sure not to slice all the way through the chicken.

4.Pound the chicken with the back of a knife. (This flattens the chicken breasts and makes it thin)

5.Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place the stuffing on the breast. Roll the stuffed breasts tightly, making sure the filling does not come out.

6.Take 2 large pieces of plastic wrap and lay it on a flat working surface. Place the rolled breast on the wrap and tightly roll the breast in the wrap securing the ends by tying them tightly. Again, roll the breast on aluminium foil.

7.In a saucepan boil water and cook roulade for 10-12 minutes on a medium flame.

8.Remove the roulade from the poaching liquid, open and slice into 4-5 pieces.

9.For Sauce- In a saucepan add juice, parsley and black pepper. Reduce it to half, take it out from the heat, add remaining mayonnaise and mix well.

10. In a non-stick pan add remaining oil, garlic, beans and sauté for 1 minute. Season it with salt and pepper.

11.For Assembling- Place tossed beans on a plate, followed by roulade on top of it and pour sauce. Serve.

Chicken a la Kiev with Achari Spinach

Servings: 2

Preparation time: 20 Minutes

Cooking Time: 15-20 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 Chicken Breast without bone

Salt

Black Pepper Powder

4 tsp Olive Oil

30 g (2 tbsp) veg Mayonnaise

1 medium Potato, boiled and grated

1 Raw Egg White

50 g Bread Crumbs

100 g Spinach, boiled

2 tsp Mango Pickle

Few Parsley Leaves, chopped

½ tsp Chilli Powder

Directions:

1.Take the chicken breast and slit it to create a pocket for stuffing. Take a mixing bowl, add salt, black pepper, 2 tsp olive oil and marinate the chicken breast in this.

2.In another mixing bowl, take 1 tbsp of veg mayonnaise, potato, salt and pepper. Mix it properly and fill into a piping bag, use this to stuff the chicken breast.

3.In a mixing bowl, put 1 tbsp mayonnaise and raw egg white. Mix it and marinate the chicken breast in this. Coat it evenly with bread crumbs.

4.Put a pan on the griddle, add remaining olive oil and lightly sear the chicken breast. Now bake this in an oven for 8 mins at 180-degree C.

5.For the Achari spinach put the pan on flame, add mango pickle, spinach, add a bit of salt and stir it for a few minutes.

6.Remove the chicken from the oven and serve with spinach.

Also Read: 5 SIMPLE ways to plate your food like a Master Chef and make it look more appetising