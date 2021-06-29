Try these 3 refreshing beverages to beat the heat

Feel refreshed and energised by making these 3 delicious and chilled beverages at home to cool yourself on a hot summer day.

The summer has reached its peak. With the scorching sun and the rising mercury, we are lucky to be able to stay indoors and sit comfortably in our air-conditioned rooms. Summer is the time to gorge on those juicy and succulent mangoes and drink chilled lemonade to save yourself from the gruelling heat outside.

Apart from the quintessential all-time favourite lemonade, there are many drinks that you can quickly make at home to beat the heat while also pampering your tastebuds. Here are 3 such refreshing beverages that you can make at home.

Strawberry limeade

Combine ⅓ cup of sugar and ⅓ cup of water in a pan and cook on medium heat till the sugar is completely dissolved. In a pitcher, mix 500 grams of sliced strawberries, 20 mint leaves and 2 cups of cold water along with the prepared sugar syrup. Refrigerate for 2 hours and serve chilled.

Watermelon juice

Add 1½ cup of watermelon, ½ tbsp lemon juice, a handful of mint leaves and ¼ tsp pepper powder to a blender and blend well. Add 4-5 ice cubes and blend again. Pour into a glass and serve chilled.

Iced Latte

Make a cup of delicious iced latte by taking 1 cup of milk and adding ½ tbsp of coffee powder to it. Add 2 tsp of sugar and mix well. Transfer this into a blender and add 2-3 ice cubes. Blend for a few minutes. Pour into a mug and serve chilled.

