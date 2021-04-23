Try these 4 famous Cocktails and their recipes at home

Make popular cocktails like Vodka Martini and Cosmopolitan at home by following these quick and simple recipes and indulge in some leisure time!

A cocktail is an alcoholic mixed drink that is made by combining spirits with ingredients like fruit juice, cream or flavoured syrup. Many famous cocktails include Cosmopolitans, Sangria, Vodka Martinis and Margaritas.

Most people think that it isn’t possible to make a perfect cocktail at home. But with the right mix of ingredients and a considerable amount of shake, stir and strain, you can make a superb cocktail at home in a jiffy. Check out 4 such cocktail recipes that you can try at home.

Cosmopolitan

Combine 45 ml vodka and 45 ml cranberry juice in a shaker and add lots of ice. Squeeze both wedges of lime and drop in. Shake it well and strain into a martini glass. Take an orange peel, flame it a little to extract the oil essence and drop it in the drink to enhance the flavour.

Gin and Tonic

To make this famous cocktail, add one part of gin into a glass and fill it with fresh ice. Then fill the glass to the top with tonic water. Squeeze some lime juice in the drink and add a fresh lime wedge before stirring.

Pina Colada

Fill a blender with pieces of pineapple, a pinch of sugar, some coconut cream, white rum, ice and fresh pineapple juice. Blend the cocktail and pour it into a chilled glass. Add a pineapple triangle for garnish.

Vodka Martini

To make Vodka Martini, combine 50 ml vodka, 1 tbsp dry vermouth and some ice together in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Serve with a twist of lemon peel.

