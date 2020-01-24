Try THESE healthy and nutritious winter desserts to stay warm

Winter health happens to be pretty delicious if you have a sweet tooth. The Indian cuisine has loads of delicious desi desserts that are just meant for this chilly winter season and helps your body stay warm and healthy at the same time.

As the temperature continues to drop lower, we're all focused on eating right and staying healthy and pampering our tastebuds. While staying warm is important during the winter season, it's also important to eat all the delicious food items that you can before it gets too late to taste the delicious winter foods. Indian cuisines have numerous delicious desserts for those of us with a sweet tooth but did you know that it also offers a variety of healthy desserts that are meant for the winter season. If you are a true foodie and have a sweet tooth, you definitely cannot miss out on eating all the right winter food items and more importantly, you cannot miss out the winter desserts. After all, who doesn't like some winter bingeing? North India offers the maximum variety of winter desserts because we know that North India is where all the top foodies live! So, before the winter season gets over and you miss out on some winter delicacies, here are some desi winter desserts that you need to have to stay healthy and happy.

1. Pinni

Simple atta pinni with lots of milk and nuts and ghee is the perfect sweet for the winter season. Pinni's don't get spoilt easily and can be stored in an air-tight container and makes for a great dessert after dinner before you hit the bed. It's full of dry fruits and nuts as well as ghee which makes it the perfect dessert which can help keep you warm in this chilly weather.

2. Panjiri

This dessert is made by roasting wheat flour in ghee along with dry fruits and nuts and sugar. You can also add seeds with nutritional values in it to make it healthier. The dry fruits and nuts and the seeds help your body stay warm from inside and also keep you healthy.

3. Gajar ka Halwa

We all love this delicious carrot delicacy with loads of milk and nuts and ghee. All the nutritious carrot and dry fruits and nuts and the ghee make it a healthy dessert that can help keep you warm from inside and the best part is that you can have it warm which makes it tastes much better.

4. Gond Ladoo

It's usually assumed that this healthy and nutritious dessert is only meant for pregnant women but the fact is that it helps generate more body heat and helps you stay warm and anyone can have it, pregnant or not. This dessert is one of the best for a chilly and harsh winter.

5. Moong Dal Halwa

This dessert has loads of ghee and nutrition thanks to the moong dal and along with the dry fruits and nuts, this warm and sweet delicacy can make for a mouth-watering dish to have before the winter season comes to an end.

Credits :ndtv

