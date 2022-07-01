From Turkish Chicken pudding to Chocolate bacon, cook these dessert recipes laced with meat

Traditionally, we’ve known every kind of dessert we eat to be very saccharine. Yet, there are schools of thought that love to include other flavours like umami and even a hint of savoury in their sweet treats to elevate the dish to a new level. Though you may have tasted bacon topped doughnuts or egg laced cakes, there are dishes that use meat as a core ingredient in desserts. Right from chicken puddings, to meaty trifles, take a look at some recipes for meat laced desserts that will enchant you.

Chicken Breast Pudding or Tavuk Gogsu Tarifi

Tavuk Gogsu is classically known as a famous Turkish dessert that has a hearty dose of chicken breast in it. Conventionally made in the Topkapi Palace and offered to Ottoman sultans, it has since been recreated around the world. It is quite like a milk pudding in flavor and texture with a core ingredient being finely shredded Chicken meat. Take a look at the recipe for it-

Chocolate Covered Bacon

You may have heard of chocolate covered strawberries, but Chocolate Covered Bacon brings you the promise of new flavors. It all began with the trend of experimentation with bacon and there was soon this recipe for a crispy bacon treat to be had as an after-meal sweet. Developed by Americans, this dessert is pure indulgence for it is a sinful treat that uses white chocolate, peanut butter with chocolate or even dark chocolate to glaze the bacon strips. This recipe details 6 different ways you can cook this dessert.

Moroccan Chicken Bastilla

One of the highlights of Moroccan cuisine is a recipe known as pastilla or bastille. This is essentially an egg laced pastry that is stuffed with shredded chicken and sugared. It is also garnished with almonds cinnamon and sugar dust. While Moroccans may have this as a main course, its flavors are ones that associated with baked confections, so be sure to try it out.

Rachel's Meat Dessert from FRIENDS

If you’re avid fans of the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, you’re probably aware of how Jennifer Anniston who played Rachel Green on the series whipped up a meaty dessert for Thanksgiving. She may have attempted to make a traditional English trifle, but the resulting dessert was a comedy of errors yet one that Joey seemed to enjoy. Made with beef, whipped cream, peas, jelly and other ingredients, see the recipe to make this at home.

