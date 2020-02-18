Turmeric Latte aka Haldi Doodh: Check out recipes and health benefits of the drink

Turmeric Latte which is also known as golden milk is an Indian drink, and of late, it has been getting a lot of prominence in the West. Check out its benefits and recipes right below.

Turmeric Latte which is also known as Golden Milk is nothing but our very own Indian drink called Haldi Doodh. This Indian drink that has been gaining a lot of popularity in the West. It is getting prominence for it provides several health benefits. Talking to Pinkvilla, Dietician Jinal Savla said, "Turmeric is used very extensively in Indi. Almost all Indian cooking involves the use of turmeric. It is also used during auspicious occasions like the Haldi ceremony & Haldi kumkum ceremonies among others. The benefits of Haldi have been preached by our grandmothers for ages. Its natural antioxidant and the anti-inflammatory compound have numerous health benefits."

Savla added, "The active compound in Haldi known as curcumin is responsible for its exponential health benefits. However, the absorption of curcumin is very low due to its rapid metabolism and elimination. However, the use of black pepper which contains the active compound piperine helps increasing its bioavailability and thus better absorption."

Benefits of Turmeric Latte aka Haldi Doodh

The latte aids in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety and hyperlipidemia. The antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties help in the prevention of infections by boosting immunity. It is also a boon for athletes & fitness enthusiasts as it reduces muscle soreness and thus enhancing faster recovery after a workout. It also benefits the skin and gives you a natural glow due to its antiseptic properties. The drink may also help you to reduce inflammation and joint aches. Curcumin plays a potential role in the treatment & prevention of dementia and brain-related issues. It also helps to uplift your mood too. This healthy drink can help to keep heart diseases at bay as well. It can help to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the chances of cancer as well. It also aids in weight loss and helps you to sleep better.

Side effects of Turmeric Latte aka Haldi Doodh

Curcumin is available in tablet forms which are its concentrated sources. It should be consumed only when prescribed by a physician. Overconsumption in the form of curcumin tables can be toxic.

We have also compiled few recipes of the Turmeric Latte. All four of them are quite similar; however, some ingredients and steps are different.

Check out some of the recipes Turmeric Latte right here:

