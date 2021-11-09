Types of travel friendly water bottle to store fresh water with ease

Water bottles are mandatory whenever you leave your house. But sometimes carrying water bottles might feel like excessive baggage. Not to worry, we help you in finding the most convenient and travel friendly water bottle to stay hydrated. These water bottles will aid in storing normal as well as detox water with ease.

1. Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Flask

This 500 ml stainless steel bottle is a double walled water bottle that has the ability to retain the temperature of the water. The rust-proof steel is vacuumed with copper coating for keeping hot or cold water in its original temperature for minimum 16 hours. The easy to open clip controls the flow of water while drinking.

Price: Rs. 825

Deal: Rs. 741

Buy Now

2. Big Size Plastic Water Bottles

This big size water bottle is feasible for longer travelling hours. It has the capacity to store 2.6 litres of water. It is leak proof and non toxic. You can use this water bottle for chilling water in the fridge. This water bottle preserves the freshness of drinks and water through the day.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

3. Plastic Water Bottle

This plastic water bottle stores 2.8 litres of water. It has two handles at the sides for carrying it with ease. The plastic bottle is light weighted and has a big nozzle. It is recommended to carry glasses while travelling so that you can pour water easily without spilling it out.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

4. Fruit Infuser BPA Free Water Bottle

This 1 litre Fruit Infuser BPA Free Water Bottle has the power to transfer the richness of fruits to the drinking water. Add some slices of fruits in the fruit infuser and enjoy your beverage anytime anywhere.

Price: Rs. 1877

Deal: Rs. 1377

Buy Now

5. Detox Water Bottle

A Detox water bottle is extremely useful to stay hydrated throughout the day. This water bottle comes with a full length infusion rod, recipe ebook and accessories. Now you can add lemons, mints, cucumbers or fruits to purify your body and get rid of toxins.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 849

Buy Now

Every water bottle has some or the other benefits. Some are only meant for storing water whereas few aids in purifying our body with the help of infusers. Now you don't have to worry about dehydration if you have these travel-friendly water bottles in your backpacks. Now staying hydrated is as easy as staying cool on the go.

Also Read: 5 Items you must add to your picnic backpack