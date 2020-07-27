From Udon to Chili garlic noodles: 5 delicious noodles recipes you should try

Love noodles? Noodles are the ultimate comfort food. Here are 5 recipes to satisfy your taste buds.

Raise your hand if you think noodles are the ultimate comfort food. It may have been introduced by foreign traders, but it has become a major part of the Indian cuisine where it is popularly known as chowmein. Chowmein might be the most popular type of noodles here, but there are so many ways to cook it like udon, ramen, glass noodles, and more.

The most important thing to keep in mind while preparing noodles is to ensure that it is not overdone or sticky. Drizzling oil and mixing the noodles well can prevent the noodles from sticking to each other. For sauces and seasonings, there are a lot of options you can add to make your noodles taste extraordinary. If you wish to try different styles of noodles, then we’ve got you covered.

Without further ado, let’s look at different yet lip-smacking recipes to give a twist to the classic noodles.

Laksa

A spicy noodle soup found across Southeast Asia, particularly Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, it is incredibly rich in taste and flavours.

Udon Noodles

This is one of the most popular dishes in Japan due to its lip-smacking taste and versatility. Udon is a dense and chewy noodle made from wheat flour. It can be eaten either hot or cold.

Chilli garlic noodles

Chilli garlic noodles is a bit on the spicier side. To prepare this mouth-watering dish, toss healthy veggies along with crushed garlic and red chillies and mix it well with noodles.

Japanese Soba Noodles

Thin noodles made from buckwheat flour and white flour, soba noodles are easy to make and high in nutrition.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai is a popular fried noodle dish served as street food in Thailand. It is characterized by rich and vibrant flavours and can be made with chicken, tofu or shrimp.

