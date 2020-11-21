  1. Home
The ULTIMATE 5 dishes to cheer you up on a dull day

Good food can make any day a happy day. Indulge in these comfort foods to elevate your mood on a gloomy day and to drive away those winter blues.
November 21, 2020
A dull day is when there isn’t anything to look forward to and it's the same monotonous routine all over again. A dull day can lead to a bad mood. It can limit your productivity and automatically can make you feel tired and gloomy for no reason. On such days, it becomes necessary to engage in something that brightens you up and makes you happy.

Having your favourite food is one of the surest ways to cheer yourself up and elevate your mood. It can lift your spirit and make you feel much brighter and better. Here is a list of 5 foods that can uplift your mood and make you happy.

Soup

There is nothing better than having a bowl of piping hot soup on a gloomy day. Soup is the ultimate comfort food and makes you feel warm.

Ice Cream

Being able to tug in a tub of ice-cream brings immense joy and happiness and makes us a child again. Choose your favourite flavour and satiate those sweet tooth cravings.

Khichdi

Khichdi is a homely, warm dish. It reminds of the comfort of eating simple, home-cooked food and can be paired with some raita to enjoy it even more.

Ginger Tea

Simmering hot ginger tea paired with a good book is the ultimate recipe to cheer anyone up on a dull day.

Maggi

Maggi is the official gloomy day snack of our country. It takes minutes to cook and slurping those noodles while binge-watching your favourite series is bliss.

Credits :Pexels

