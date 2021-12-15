Ultimate party food you must have at a bachelorette bash for brides to be

Some bachelorette parties involve plans where you set out to a nice restaurant for dinner or drinks. However, in case you are hosting a bachelorette bash, then it is time to plan a gorgeous menu for all the guests invited. Right from snacking options to booze and desserts, it is up to you to design a menu that caters to the needs of every kind of guest. Therefore, we bring you a list of the ultimate party food you should serve at your soirée.

Wine and cheese

A great way to ensure your guests are having a good time is to have servers bring them platters of wine and cheese. Tipsy guests are most likely to have fun at all the activities and games you plan at your event. Since guests have varied preferences when it comes to alcohol, you can’t go wrong with a nice red like Merlot, some white wine and rosé. Alternatively, you can have flutes of champagne sent out to the women at the bash. Your cheese board can include a nice mix of soft cheese and hard cheese with some nuts and fruit. We recommend Brie, smoked Gouda, goat’s cheese, feta and Emmental.

Scrummy Finger food

While wine and cheese may have ignited the appetite of your guests, it is time to sate their palate with some toothsome finger food. Right from pork and chicken sliders for meat lovers to a cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches for those who wish to eat vegetarian food, a thoughtfully planned menu is critical at your party. You must make sure you speak to the guests about any food allergies they may have prior to designing the menu. Stocking vegan options such as a nice plant-based quiche and gluten-free sandwiches or cookies are a must at your event.

Cupcakes and desserts

While chocolates and ice creams are desserts that are commonly served, you can opt for some change of pace. Decide on cupcakes with unique flavor pairings and you shall surprise the bride-to-be. Right from motichoor cupcakes to passion fruit laced vanilla cupcakes, the sky is limit to your choices when it comes to this dessert. The icing on these also offers you the opportunity to go bold on colors and add some vibrant hues to the food table at your party.

A quirky cake

Since this isn’t the wedding, it gives you the perfect opportunity to go big on offbeat cake flavors and themes you wouldn’t normally choose. You could opt for a dirty cake theme for the bachelorette bash if you aren’t afraid of it being a tad risqué. However, you may play it safe and choose quirky flavors like lemon meringue or bring home a strawberry jelly cake as a refreshing change.

Use this guide to plan the food menu the next time you’re hosting a bachelorette party for your bestie!

