The ultimate travel bucket list: 7 Things to do in a lifetime

Life is too short to visit boring places. There are ample of eye-opening experiences across the world that one should do in a lifetime. Here is the list of seven things that you should definitely do before you die.

Life is too short to repeat the adventures! There are abundant life-changing experiences in the whole wide world. Some places are magically mesmerising, some places are beautiful vintage cities and some of them are downright stunning.

All you need to do is pick a location that wakes up the traveller in you. Today, we bring a travel bucket list of things one should definitely do in a lifetime.

1. See the Northern Lights in Norway

One of the most stunning natural phenomena across the world, the northern lights have spell-bounded people for ages. These pale green and bright pink dancing lights scattered across the clouds are the result of crashing between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere that are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern hemisphere and southern hemispheres.

2. Take a Road Trip in Lauterbrunnen

This beautiful destination is nestled right in the centre of Switzerland amongst the stunning snow-capped Swiss Alps. Surrounded by the pretty glacier waterfalls, hiking trails and quaint villages, Lauterbrunnen is a thrill-seeking destination for every road tripper. Surrounded by iconic mountains like Jungfrau and villages like Wengen, this place is an ideal location to go for a soothing and relaxing experience. This valley is a must-visit for any road-trip enthusiast.

3. Click a selfie on the top of Eiffel Tower in Paris

When we decide to visit any location with our beloved, the first place that comes to mind is Eiffel Tower in Paris. Known as the symbol of love, this breath-taking place attracts numerous tourists across the world. It’s a real treat for eyes when it’s all spectacularly lit up at night with flashing lights. The Eiffel Tower stands 905 feet tall above the ground. It’s a real goal to drink a glass of champagne and click a selfie on top of the tower, from where one can admire the cityscape for miles on a clear day or night.

4. Throw a Coin Trevi fountain in Italy

Millions of people toss coins in the Trevi Fountain, wishing to find luck, love and money. Approximately $4,000 are tossed every day into the fountain. One of the biggest traditions in Italy is to throw a coin into the Trevi fountain which was supposed to ensure good health and it guarantees that you will come back to Rome again one day.

5. Experience Backwaters stretch in Kerala

The Kerala backwater stretch is one of the most serene tourist destinations across the globe where you can soak in nature at its finest form. The picturesque Kerala backwaters comprises of tranquil stretches of lakes and canals on the coast of the Arabian Sea. Known as the Venice of the East, Alleppy is renowned for its houseboat cruises which is a once in a lifetime experience.

6. Stay in overwater bungalows in Bora Bora

One of the most synonymous destinations for the honeymoon couples, Bora Bora is amongst the most luxurious choices for those who love islands. This destination has luxurious resorts with overwater bungalows with crystal clear lagoons, which makes Bora Bora one of the most gorgeous islands in the world.

7. Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride in New Zealand

We all wanted to have a superpower of being able to fly high in the sky as a child, but sadly that’s not possible. But, we do have an alternative to make this day-dream come true. A truly magical experience, the hot air balloon ride in New Zealand offers stunning landscape while floating across the sky.

