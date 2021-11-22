Underrated kitchen tools which multiply your efficiency while working

Cooking while your kitchen is a mess is like trying to juggle 4 tennis balls together. It is vital to maintain order and avoid chaos at all costs in the kitchen as the latter may slow down your efficiency and take longer to cook. However, this can be prevented by working smartly with the help of a few tools that are masterfully created to cater to those needs specifically. You can check out our comprehensive list of kitchen tools that will aid you in the same. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Silicone Pastry Mat

Made out of 100% food-grade silicone, this stain-proof baking mat will never tarnish or discolour. It is meticulously designed to serve you for years and is a must-have accessory for any kitchen. Now eliminate your worries about keeping your worktop clean; now no more scrapping dough or fondant off the worktop.

PRICE: ₹ 299

2. Stainless Steel Bench Scraper & Chopper

This scraper/chopper tool features a broad, rectangular-shaped blade made of durable stainless steel. The blade’s beveled edge smoothly cuts into food, while its wide surface provides a convenient flat area for scooping up sections of dough or for transferring chopped food to a serving platter.

PRICE: ₹ 399

3. Push Chopper

This manual push chopper with stainless steel blades is made from food-safe ABS and PP plastic to be safe for regular usage. It can be used to chop, mince or dice; can be used with all kinds of vegetables including onions, tomatoes, leafy vegetables, and more. It also features a compact design with 6 blades placed at different levels to ensure homogenous chopping and cutting.

PRICE: ₹ 529

4. Stainless Steel Kitchen Press

This press is made from 100% food-grade stainless steel, making it safe for everyday cooking. Its heavy-gauge stainless steel body makes it rust-free and sturdy and the press mechanism at the top removes the need for manual turning. So, you can make murukku, chaklis, rice sevai or pasta conveniently at home.

PRICE: ₹ 349

5. Stainless Steel Knife Set & Wood Block

Providing all the essentials in one sleek collection, this 14-piece knife set with block makes a thoughtful gift idea for college grads, newlyweds, or anyone setting up a first-time kitchen. Just as useful for those who know their way around a kitchen as it is for newbie chefs just learning the ropes, the set offers the full range of cutlery needed to start slicing, dicing, and chopping away.

PRICE: ₹ 1899

6. Silicone Rubber Funnel

The design and the material of the funnel make it ideal for transferring liquids. A simple yet helpful tool, its narrow spout ensures that the funnel fits inside almost all bottles for easy transferring of liquids thus making your life in the kitchen a lot easier and hassle-free.

PRICE: ₹ 109

