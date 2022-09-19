Unique items you can purchase when you visit Aminabad Bazaar in Lucknow

Also Known as the land of Nawabs, Lucknow is a place that is prominent for its rich palaces, luscious cuisine and delicacies along with intricately patterned items that will definitely make you go wow. While you will find multiple markets in this place, Aminabad Bazaar is the oldest street shopping hub in the city and you will be spoilt when you witness excellent items at a nominal price while you visit the shops here. Right from famed chikankari clothes to hand-embroidered sarees and exquisitely embroidered ethnic footwear- Aminabad Bazaar is a one-stop for all the shopping aficionados over here. What’s more? A plethora of food stalls and eateries will satiate your stomach rumbles while on a shopping spree. Check out these 5 items that you must purchase when you visit Aminabad Bazaar in Lucknow

1. Lucknawi chikankari kurtas and dupattas The intricately fabricated Lucknawi chikankari Kurtas look super cool and are in trend these days and if you are a huge ethnic wear adorer, then are surely going to be pleased by the wide assortment of designs, fabrics and colours. Don’t forget to bargain for a great deal.

2. Bed sheets and pillow covers Even though you will find bedsheets and pillowcases worldwide (in the tiniest of markets) but the soft and comfortable material along with beautiful designs and hues you'll find in Aminabad Bazaar is incomparable. Right from rich royal prints to soft subtle textures- the collection of this place will definitely you speechless.

3. Chokers and earrings Are you a huge accessories lover? Do you adore those big jhumkas and chunky pieces of chokers? If yes, then you don’t have to search anymore because Aminabad Bazaar in Lucknow has this amazing collection of golden, silver and oxidised jewellery that will definitely satiate the shopping fanatic in you. You will everything here right from daily wear to fancy party wear neckpieces and earrings.

4. Decorative danglers Decorative danglers embrace the traditional spirit and can make your home stylish and sophisticated. As festivals in around the corner, you can load up your shopping bags with such home décor embellishments from the Aminabad Bazaar since the place is prominent for such gorgeous decorative accompaniments. Right from oversized copper and gold touch pieces to small and cute table décor, explore a wide range of ornaments to spruce your home in this market.