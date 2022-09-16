Unique items you can purchase when you visit George Town Market in Chennai

In Chennai, there are many magnificent malls that may wow you the moment you step inside the building. However, shopping at George Town is a must-do activity if you're on vacation in Chennai. One of Chennai's most historic and active commercial areas is George Town. Travelers feel as though they are bringing home a tiny chunk of this beautiful city to enjoy forever when they purchase at this hub of Chennai, which gives away much of its traditional spirit! Navigate the network of shops and load your shopping bags to the brim—every frugal shopper is enticed to buy more by the amazing items and low prices this market offers! Check out these 4 items that you must purchase when you visit George Town Market.

Colourful bangles When you visit the city, be sure to pay attention to the George Town Market's special street, which is devoted to a large range of bangles. There are various designs of bangles available for all age groups made of metal, wood, clay, stone, glass, and plastic. Even though it is a busy street, at night it appears brilliant and colourful!

2. Kanjeevaram silk sarees The opulent and majestic Kanjeevaram sarees are a favourite among everyone. Every bride wants to have at least one silk saree in her bridal wardrobe. Even though silk sarees are available worldwide, nothing compares to the genuine Kanjeevaram sarees you'll find in George Town Market. Do not forget to look at the additional fabrics and textures that are available here.