Unique items you can purchase when you visit Janpath Market in Delhi

Living in the Indian capital has many benefits, and Delhi's street shopping is undoubtedly one of them. Janpath Market at Connaught Place is one such location to experience the same. There is a ton to do here, from shopping to feasting on local delicacies and culture. The market is divided into two parts: the stores that border the main road and the Janpath street market. These stores are primarily handlooms that showcase the cultures of the various Indian states, but if you're looking to purchase on a budget, Janpath street market should be your go to place. Here we bring you 5 unique items you can purchase when you visit the eclectic Janpath market to satisfy the shopping junkie in you.

1. Chunky statement pieces You must go to Janpath if you adore jewellery that is loud and chunky. You can purchase earrings, artificial silver jewellery, brass chains, and a wide variety of bohemian jewellery. Everything that will suit the needs of a university student to work jewellery can be found here. There is a limited selection of faux wedding jewellery and contemporary fashion jewellery here, but you can still try your luck.

2. Handbags on a budget The abundance of bags available at Janpath Market ensures that you accessorize flawlessly. You may find all different types of bags, such as everyday use bags, jholas, potlis, sling bags, and clutches, that not only help you handle essential belongings but also enhance the elegance of your clothing. Those vibrant colours and fringe designs are certain to be to your absolute delight.

3. Cloth material Customizing your clothing and having it sewn is much more affordable and fulfilling than purchasing ready-made clothing. We advise visiting Janpath for its wide selection of fabrics and cloth material precisely for this reason. The shops carry everything, including cotton fabric with simple designs, silk embroideries, sequins, lace, georgette, and Indian handloom. 4. Dupattas that glow Janpath offers some of the most amazing outlets, especially when it comes to matching dupattas with your clothing. Handlooms and hand embroideries are extremely popular. They have a vast selection of dupattas and the diversity will leave you surprised. The range will leave you with too many options, and all at reasonable costs, varying from mirror work and attractive prints to threadwork in the phulkari style.