Unique travel experiences to have in Thailand if you are an animal lover

While planning a vacation to Thailand, there are a lot of things to see. Right from amusement parks like Dreamworld to Fantasea shows that promise you traditional dancing and music; these can be a wonderfully immersive cultural experience. Nevertheless, if you aren’t a fan of partying and wish to unwind with charming views of wildlife and fauna native to the region, then read on. We bring you a list of some of the most exciting experiences that Thailand has in store for those who adore animals.

Head on a sailing trip in Phuket and spot dolphins

If electrifying nightlife is not your cup of tea, then fret not for this Thai paradise has lots of experiences you can enjoy yet. Should you fancy sailing, you must make a beeline for booking your sailing trip in Wichita at Muang Phuket. The experience is like none other for you can sunbathe on the deck of the boat while your speed across the waters. If you’re lucky, you’ll spot a shoal of dolphins swimming alongside your boat.

Make your way to Safari world in Bangkok

People who wish to see wildlife often book their tickets to Safari World. And this place does host a lot of animal shows where you can spot dolphins and sealions perform clever tricks for their handlers. Then there are cowboy shows with horses, and other skits where elephants and other mighty beasts of the forest regale audiences with their tricks. There are also a myriad of stunning birds including scarlet and blue macaws and pink flamingos.

Visit the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary

If you are of the opinion that nothing beats the beauty of spotting the animals in their natural habitat, then make your way over to Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary. This is located at a driving distance of over 4 hours away from Safari world. Yet, this place ensures that humans are safely in a closed vehicle while animals can run free in the sanctuary.

Make your way there to spot barking deer, a myriad of birds, wild boars, tigers and peacocks among other creatures!

