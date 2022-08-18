Tasty Thursday: Unusual Mexican Taco recipes that you must try at home

Mexican flavours are spicy, fiery and mysterious! The culinary flavours of this cuisine are fresh, tangy and fiery that can roll anyone’s buds. The cuisine is enriched with simple native elements like peanuts, vanilla, beans, coconuts, tomatoes and chilli peppers. Tacos are an extremely popular Mexican dish that is prepared with a dynamic blend of multiple veggies, meats, spices, lemon, sour cream, cheese etc. Tacos can be prepared in just a few minutes with diverse filing and their unique flavour will surely leave you speechless. Here we bring you a list of 4 sumptuous and easy-to-make unusual Mexican taco recipes that you can toss at home for ultimate savoury feasting.

Peppery chicken tacos

Spicy chicken filling served in lettuce shells will satiate your untimely cravings while enriching you with multiple nutrients.

Ingredients required

1 cup chicken, cut into pieces

2 teaspoons oregano

Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon oil

1 cabbage/ lettuce

2 tablespoon salsa

1 cup yoghurt

1 teaspoon chilli powder

Salt as per the taste

Method

Start by marinating chicken in garlic, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and chilli powder for 2-3 hours.

Now, take a pan and heat oil in it. Now stir fry the marinated chicken in it.

Take a sheet of cabbage or lettuce and put some cooked chicken in it and layer with a spoon of yoghurt and salsa.

Enjoy!

Crispy Cauliflower Tacos

These offbeat crispy tacos are equally healthy and tasty and will definitely make you drool over their taste.

Ingredients required

1 cup Cauliflower, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon chilli powder

1 onion, chopped

1 cup cottage cheese, mashed

1 cup bell pepper

1 garlic clove, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

1 tortilla

Method

Start by tossing cauliflower in a pan with chilli powder, chopped onion, garlic clove, bell pepper, salt and pepper until it becomes all crispy.

Now, sprinkle cottage cheese over it and mix well.

Now take the tortilla, heat it on a pan and fill up the mixture in it. Relish.

Spicy sweet potato tacos

This hearty, filling and delicious recipe can be relished at any time of the day and make your snacking time happy and healthy.

Ingredients required

1 cup sweet potatoes, cut into pieces

1 cup bell pepper, finely chopped

1 cup cabbage, finely chopped

2 teaspoons oregano

Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon oil

1 cabbage/ lettuce

2 tablespoon salsa

1 cup yoghurt

1 teaspoon chilli powder

Salt as per the taste

2-3 tortilla wrap

Method

Start marinating bell peppers, cabbage and sweet potatoes in garlic, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and chilli powder for 2-3 hours.

Now, take a pan and heat oil in it. Now, stir fry the marinated filling in it.

Take a tortilla wrap and layer this filling in it and top with a spoon of yoghurt and salsa.

Savour!

Vegan Chipotle Lentil Tacos

Ingredients required

1 cup green lentils, cooked

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 teaspoon tomato paste

1 chipotle pepper

1 teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

½ avocado

Juice of 1 lime

2-3 tortilla wrap

Method

Take a bowl and mash avocado in it along with garlic, lime juice, chipotle pepper, cumin powder and tomato paste.

Now, take a pan and heat lentils in it while mashing some of them.

Now add the lentils to the avocado sauce and fill the tortilla wrap with this mixture.

Serve with the topping or coriander.

