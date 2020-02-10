Valentine's Day 2020: 6 yummy and easy recipes you can prepare for your partner to celebrate the special day

Valentine's Day 2020: Today we have compiled some easy and lip-smacking recipes that you can make for your partner to celebrate the day of love.

Valentine's Day is around the corner and I am sure, many may have started the preparations for their spouses and partners to surprise on the day. Every year, 14 February is celebrated as the day of love, with gifts and surprises people make their loved ones happy and show their affection and love. If you are cook or love to cook or just want to give a pleasant surprise for your lover then preparing a delectable delicacy is a great idea. Instead of heading out in a restaurant, you can either book a private space for a date and present the dish prepared by you or convert your home into a special place with decor and have a cosy date with food and wine. If you are worried about what to prepare then fret not, as we have compiled a list of 6 dishes that you can prepare in a jiffy.

Read on to know the recipes that you can prepare for your patners on Valetine's Day:

Potion of Love

Ingredients

Strawberry crush

Vanilla ice cream

Frappe pwd

Milk

Fresh strawberry

Sabja seeds

Ice cubes

Fresh strawberry (For Garnish)

Chia seeds (For Garnish)

Method:

Add all ingredients except the fresh strawberries and mix in a JTC Blender and blend until smooth & thick. Add the fresh strawberries in the tall glass along with a small layer of Strawberry Smoothie syrup around the glass & pour the shake in.

By Chef Souvik Gupta, Culinary Head at Loft.

Soya Tikkis

Ingredients:

1 cup soybeans, boiled

1 potato, boiled and mashed

1/4 cup onions, chopped

1/4 cup fresh coriander, chopped

3 tsp besan

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp garlic, finely chopped

1/4 tsp asafetida

1 tsp olive oil

salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan. Add fennel seeds and garlic and fry for 1 min. Add onion and fry until pink. Mix in besan and stir fry for a minute. Add the potato, chilli powder, hing, garam masala powder, salt, coriander and sugar – mix well, and sauté for 2 minutes. Mix in boiled soybeans. Cook on a low flame for 2 more minutes.Take off the stove, and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll them into tikkis. Heat a non-stick tawa, and drizzle 2 tsps of oil on it. Place 4 to 5 patties and roast until they are golden brown on all sides. Repeat for all the tikkis. Serve hot with mint chutney or tomato sauce.

Garlic Mushroom Couscous

Ingredients

1 ½ cups water

1 cup couscous

½ cup mushrooms, chopped

5 large cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp lemon/lime juice plus more, to garnish

1 tbsp olive oil

Green chillies, chopped, to taste

Salt, to taste

Method:

In a pan, bring water to the boil. Add salt and lemon juice. Mix well and boil until the salt dissolves. Take off the stove. Add mushrooms to the hot water to make broth. Cover and set aside for 15 minutes or until they are tender. Take the mushrooms out of the broth but do not discard the liquid. Measure if it is still 1 ½ cups; if not, add more in. In a pan, heat oil. Add garlic and green chillies and cook for 30 seconds. Add cooked mushrooms and sauté until brown. Add the broth and allow it to come to a boil. Turn off the flame, add in the couscous and mix. Cover with a snug lid and let it rest for 10 minutes. Open and fluff with a fork to separate the grains. Season with some lime juice, if desired, and serve hot.

Tip: You can also store this in the fridge and eat it cold as a salad.

By Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, Founder & Chief Surgeon - Digestive Health Insitute by Dr. Muffi

Rainbow Pasta

Ingredients

To Be Mixed Into A Mint Dressing

3/4 cup thick fresh low-fat curds

3 tbsp mint leaves, finely chopped

3/4 tsp mustard powder

salt to taste

Other Ingredients

1 cup bean sprouts

1/4 cup cooked pasta

1/2 cup red, green and yellow capsicums, chopped

1/2 cup carrots, blanched and chopped

1/2 cup orange segments

1/2 cup sweet lime segments

1 spring onion, chopped

Method:

Combine all the salad ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate to chill. Just before serving, add the dressing and toss well. Serve immediately.

By Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, Founder & Chief Surgeon - Digestive Health Insitute by Dr. Muffi

Strawberry Soup

Ingredients:

8 cups fresh ripe strawberries hulled and halved

1/2 cup orange juice

1-2 tablespoons sugar depending on taste preference

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

fresh mint leaves to top optional

Salt as required

02 tbsp - Olive oil

Method:

Take a pot to add olive oil, ground ginger, cut strawberries & cook until it gets soft. Cool the above & add all ingredients to the blender except the fresh mint.You might need to do this in batches depending on the size of your blender, blend until everything is creamy. Now take a pot put the blended mixture & reheat again. Check the seasoning & serve in bowls. Add fresh mint leaves & slice or chop strawberries on top of it.

Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury – Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Mumbai & Sun n Sand Hotel

Roast beetroot and feta hearts with a balsamic drizzle

Ingredients

Beetroot – 200gm

feta cheese- 50 gm

fresh cream- 30ml

honey-10ml

balsamic reduction-10ml

olive oil-5ml

crushed black pepper-5gm

Method:

Boil beetroot for 30 min, after getting cool peel off the skin and cut with heart shape cutter into 1 cm thickness. For feta mousse, take feta cheese, salt, crushed black pepper and fresh cream into a blender and make a smooth paste. Take two slices of beetroot in between fill feta mousse and arrange into salad plate. After arranging all drizzle with balsamic reduction and pipe remaining mousse on top. Garnish with olives and parsley

By Chef Banshi Dhar, Executive chef, Sun N Sand Hotel.

