Vanilla To Mango: 3 ingredient ice cream recipe you should totally try at home

Craving for some creamy and buttery ice cream at home but can’t step out? Try these ice cream recipes at home with only 3 BASIC ingredients.

1. Fluffy Vanilla Ice Cream

Ingredients: Sweetened Condensed Milk + Vanilla Essence + Whipped Cream

Method: Whip the heavy whipping cream into a large bowl using a mixer until it’s whipped properly. Add the can of condensed milk and vanilla essence to the fluffed cream. Mix it all well and freeze the batter into a freezer-safe bowl for an hour. Scoop and enjoy!

2. Cookies 'n’ Cream Ice Cream

Ingredients: Heavy Cream + Condensed Milk + Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Method: Separate cookies and cream filling into two different bowls. Crush the cookies with a rolling pin into crumbs. Mix crumbs and condensed milk in a bowl. Whip the heavy cream with a mixer and add the previous batter. Put these into a deep-dish and freeze for four hours. Scoop and enjoy!

3. Creamy Strawberry Ice Cream

Ingredients: Sliced Strawberries + Heavy Cream + Vinegar

Method: Squash the strawberries and blend until it’s smooth. Add the heavy cream and vinegar in the blender and blend. Pour the mix into an air-tight bowl and chill for some hours. Scoop and enjoy!

4. Marvellous Mango Ice Cream

Ingredients: Mango + Sugar + Cream

Method: Remove the skin of mango and dice them up. Put the diced pulp in the blender and add sugar. Whip the cream into a bowl until smooth and mix the pulp with the cream. Pour this batter into an air-tight box and freeze the ice cream for 5 hours. Scoop and enjoy!

