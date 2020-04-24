Veg Biryani vs Non Veg Biryani: Which one is tastier? Find Out

Biryani is mostly consumed with succulent meat pieces, but Veg Biryani has also now managed to come into the spotlight. But which one is tastier? Read on to know below.

Biryani! The word itself is enough to make Indians drool over it. It is that widely consumed and the most popular Indian dish for which we often get engaged in an argument to prove which region of the country serves the best recipe of Biryani. Now, the popularity of this dish is known around the world. On the contrary, Biryani was actually brought by Islamic rulers to this land of herbs and spices because Indian cuisine is predominantly based on vegetables, spices, herbs, etc. But Muslim invaders, especially Mughals influenced it with their rich and flavoured non veg preparations.

There are numerous stories associated with the origin of Biryani. The word has been derived from the Persian word Birian meaning fried before cooking. Many Persian traces have also been found in the history of this delicious dish. But predominantly, Mughals are said to have introduced it to Indian cuisine. Originally, Biryani was prepared with mutton, but later, the cooking style was evolved and influenced by different regions of India. Now, it has several variations to it. There is a different preparation of Biryani in most of the states of the country. But above all, Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Egg Biryani are the most favourite ones.

But what are your thoughts about Veg Biryani? Be it chicken or mutton, mostly people like non veg Biryani. But veg biryani caters for you with the same level of aroma and flavour. So, which one do people prefer the most?

Veg Biryani vs Non Veg Biryani: Which one is the better?

Veg Biryani

Vegetable Biryani is prepared with the same spices needed for the authentic biryani preparation. The difference is that it’s made with different types of veggies and people can add them based on their preference. It is generally easier than non veg biryani. Veg food lovers are very fond of it.

Non-veg Biryani

Non-veg Biryani takes a lot of time for cooking. The meat pieces need to be marinated with yoghurt and other spices. Then, they have to be prepared separately before making the layers. And it’s not a pot recipe. The whole preparation takes more time than Veg Biryani because the meat pieces need to absorb all the spices to give you the ultimate flavour. And, of course, the tender meat pieces increase the delicacy of the dish along with the aromatic rice.

So, which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

