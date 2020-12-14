The Vegetarian version of Spaghetti with meatballs: Easy 5 step recipe

Spaghetti with meatballs is a quintessential Italian dish. Here’s a vegetarian version of this classic dish that can be made at home in 5 simple steps.

There are some dishes that are classic and that bring you comfort every time you eat them. Spaghetti with meatballs is one such dish. It is a famous Italian dish made with spaghetti pasta and minced meat. There are many variations to this dish, be it in the sauce or in the way the meatballs are prepared.

This classic and wholesome dish, which brings warmth and is a staple in every Italian household, can be made vegetarian by skipping the meat and using soya granules instead. So, here is a simple 5-step recipe to make spaghetti with soya balls at home.

Step 1

Cook the spaghetti in boiling water and add a dash of salt. Cook it al dente and strain it and put it under running cold water to stop the cooking process.

Step 2

Boil soya granules and strain them. In a bowl, mix these with some chopped onion, chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, 2 tsp cornflour and some salt and pepper.

Step 3

Mix this well and prepare small balls and fry them in vegetable oil. Keep them aside.

Step 4

In a pan, add some chopped garlic and green chillies in oil along with finely chopped onion and tomatoes. Add some tomato puree and saute for 2 minutes.

Step 5

Add some salt, oregano and chilli flakes and stir well. Add the soya balls and cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour this sauce on the spaghetti and serve hot.

Credits :Pexels

