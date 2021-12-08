Vicky & Katrina to Nick & Priyanka, Explore Rajasthan’s fort hotels where celebrities chose to marry

Having a destination wedding has always held a certain appeal for celebrities who are often jetting off to dreamy locations to say their vows. Rajasthan is one such location in our country that has seen a surprisingly large number of celebrity weddings over the years. Right from Katy Perry to Priyanka Chopra and now Vicky Kaushal; take a look at all the high profile couples who have had a dreamy destination wedding at an opulent heritage hotel or resort in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas- Umaid Bhawan Palace

This stunning property in Jodhpur was where Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas. Umaid Bhawan Palace is where Maharaja Gaj Singh II resides, His sprawling estate has more than three hundred and fifty rooms that are peppered by lush gardens. It is just 1 wing of the palace that has the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel where people can have a royal wedding or even a grand vacation.

Isha Ambani & Anand Parimal- The Oberoi Udaivilas

Though Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal tied the knot at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, the couple still had their pre-wedding ceremonies in the ‘city of lakes’. The Oberoi Udaivilas is a relatively newer construction, yet the most luxurious hotel in all of Udaipur. Set on the banks of Lake Pichola, this hotel boasts of 30 acres of lush gardens and stunningly designed interconnecting domes. The sensational restaurants and spa let you enjoy the very best at your nuptials.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif- Six Senses Fort Barwara

This iconic fort resort has been all the rage ever since actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif chose it as their wedding venue. Flanked by verdant greens, the fort has one section overlooking the forest, while the other offers views of the quaint Barwara village. Its architectural style is mainly Rajasthani and sees ample use of white marble and furniture that exudes elegance.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani- Shiv Niwas Palace

The original Tip Tip Barsa Pani actress, Raveena Tandon once wed her beau Anil Thadani at Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur. The 2004 wedding was hosted against the glorious backdrop of Jag Mandir. If you wish to offer your guests a slice of royalty, then Shiv Niwas Palace is the place for you.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand- Aman-i-Khas

These Hollywood stars had a gorgeous wedding in India on 23rd October, 2010. Though they invited just 80 guests, their exclusive wedding was hosted at Aman-i-Khas resort. Located a stone’s throw away from Ranthambhore tiger sanctuary, this resort in Rajasthan has luxury tents for guests to retreat to. Katy’s wedding had 21 camels, a spate of horses and elephants in her baraat.

If such opulence is what you seek, then perhaps your wedding venue could be a heritage hotel in Rajasthan. Brilliantly illuminated with lamps and festooned with exquisite blooms, such fort hotels add glamor to every wedding ceremony.

