Visit these markets in Agra to satisfy the shopaholic in you

What comes to your mind when we say Agra? Most of you will say, Taj Mahal, petha and dalmoth. While this awesome threesome is definitely the highlight of the city, there is much more to it. The City of Taj has some fantastic shopping places on offer. From wedding wear to casual clothing, the city has it all, that too without making a hole in your pocket.

So, if you are enjoying the winter in the city, don’t forget to visit these places if you want to satisfy the shopaholic in you.

Sadar Bazar

The place can be, without any doubts, termed as the heart of Agra. It is the youngsters’ go-to place and every shopping lover’s heaven. From handbags to suitcases and from casual clothes to electronics, the market has it all. While the market may look tiny to you, but you may get all the stuff you need. And when tired after hours of shopping, you can walk to the nearby coffee house to kick out all the exhaustion and also treat yourself to Agra’s famous street food at Agra Chat House. The place is not too far away from the Taj Mahal and is easily accessible.

Raja Mandi

If you are on a hunt for inexpensive clothes, accessories, and handbags, this marketplace is the best option. You will get to choose from hundreds of options and there’s not a single thing you won’t find here. The marketplace boasts of hundreds of buyers every day. If you are planning to visit the place, make sure you have ample time to dig deep. Remember diamonds are found in mines, and such is the case with the market. You have to explore its interiors to get the best of unstitched wedding wear, sarees, blouses, jewellry, and footwear. However, make sure to carry an energy drink with you in order to explore the place to the fullest.

Sindhi Bazar

One of the busiest markets of Agra, Sindhi Bazar is a delight for shopping lovers. It’s a one-stop destination for everything you need. With hundreds of shops to opt for and thousands of options to choose from, the marketplace won’t send you back disappointed. With things of every price range, the market has something for everyone. And the moment you step into the glittering streets you would know; you are at the right place. With the mannequins dressed to the nines with the best showpieces of every shop, you want to buy it all. However, bargaining is the key here. So, don’t hesitate in quoting your price for that beautiful gown that has your heart and who knows if luck favours you and you get your best shot. A piece of advice, do check all the clothes and footwear for any defects. Since the shops are mostly flooded with items, there are chances they may suffer from wear and tear.

Luhar Gali

While the name might not sound pleasing to you, this is again a shopaholic’s heaven. The thin crowded streets might want you to leave at the very moment you step in but if you are patient enough to stay you will return with nothing but the best. From jewellry, toys, footwear, dresses, accessories, chocolate, cosmetics to cutlery and kitchen essentials, you will find it all. So, the next time you visit Agra, ask your friends, relatives, or the Google Map to take you to this most sought-after place in the city.

