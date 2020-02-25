Visiting Kolkata? THESE are the best and most popular places to visit while touring the City of Joy

Check out the most popular tourist spots of Kolkata that you should never miss while on a vacation in the city.

Kolkata aka The City of Joy was the former capital of the British Empire. The city is a perfect blend of art, literature, edifices, architecture, and history. While on a vacation in West Bengal, you have to witness the artistic grandeur of the city along with the rich art, culture and literature. Apart from history and culture, Kolkata is also popular for housing several religious places, gardens, parks etc. The city has multiple memorable places that should not be missed while touring Kolkata. So, find out the most popular places in Kolkata to visit.



Victoria Memorial

Victoria Memorial Hall is a giant structure made out of white marble which was established in 1921 and dedicated to the memory of Queen Victoria. Currently, this serves as a museum and a popular tourist destination which is maintained by the Ministry of Culture. The entire campus of this structure spreads over 57 acres of land that houses 21 lush green gardens, 28,394 artefacts and 3900 paintings. Every year almost 20 lakhs visitors come to visit this spot.

Fort William

Fort William is edifice from the colonial era situated near the eastern bank of the Hooghly River. During the British Period, it was known as the 'Black Hole of Calcutta' where prisoners were kept temporarily but now it serves as the headquarters of the eastern Indian Army. You should not skip this place while touring Kolkata.

Marble Palace

Marble Palace is a mansion located in North Kolkata and is one of the most visited places of this city. This 19th-century palace showcases artistic statues, glassware, and paintings from the British period. The regal architecture and the attractive design are the most remarkable feature of this palace. This is one of the restored palaces of the royal families that has been marked as a notable historical spot of Kolkata.

Shobhabazar Rajbari

This is the palace of the Shobhabazar royal family located in North Kolkata. This palace was established in 1772 by Raja Nabakrishna Deb. This palace houses a 'saat-mahala' (7 mahals) house. Durga Puja of this palace is the main attraction.

Indian Museum

Also known as the Imperial Museum of Calcutta, The Indian Museum is the ninth oldest museum of the world, the oldest museum of India and the second largest museum of India after the Madras Museum. Indian Museum in Kolkata houses a rare collection of antiques, armour and ornaments, fossils, skeletons, mummies, paintings and statues. This was established in 1814. You have to visit this place for enriching your historical knowledge.

State Archaeological Gallery

This will provide you with deep knowledge about historic and prehistoric time. Established in 1962, this museum showcases a plethora of artefacts like stone tools, antiques from Palaeolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic ages.

Tagore's House

Tagore's House, predominantly known as 'Jorasanko Thakur Bari' is one of the most important historical places of Kolkata. This was the residence of the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore that has now been converted into a museum showcasing the works of Tagore.

Mother's Wax Museum

This wax museum was established in 2014 that houses a wide range of wax figures of popular Indian personalities. This is quite a popular place among locals as well as tourists.

