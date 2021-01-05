Vitamin B12 rich foods for vegans and vegetarians to take care of their health

Vegans and vegetarians may have a deficiency of Vitamin B12 as it is mostly found in fish, eggs, meats, etc. So, here are some food items for vegans and vegetarians to get the right amount of Vitamin B12.

Vegans and vegetarians may have a deficiency in many vitamins as some of them are only found in mostly eggs, fish, meats and dairy products. So, they should take care of their diet to have all the important vitamins in their body in the right proportions.

For example, vegans and vegetarians mostly have a deficiency in Vitamin B12. It can be obtained from plant-based foods.

Vitamin B12 rich foods for vegans and vegetarians:

Foods for vegetarians

Yoghurt

Low-fat milk.

Plant-based milk.

Cheese.

Fortified cereals.

Vitamin B12 rich foods for vegans:

Fortified non-dairy milk.

Breakfast cereals.

Vegan spreads.

Unsweetened soymilk.

Fruit juice.

Tofu.

Whey powder.

Mushrooms.

Benefits of vitamin B12

It improves the formation and division of red blood cells.

Protects the nervous system.

Provides energy to the body.

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms:

Nerve damage.

Fatigue and weakness.

Fever.

Numbness.

Blurred vision.

Sweating.

Difficulty in walking.

Digestive problems.

Mood swings.

Depression.

Loss of appetite.

Pale skin.

Mouth ulcers.

Breathlessness.

Nutritional yeast

Nutritional yeast is rich and cheesy with a nutty flavour that can be added on foods or snacks to get the right proportions of Vitamin B12.

Lack of Vitamin B12 may cause several problems in people especially vegans and vegetarians. So, they should include all foods that provide them with this vitamin. If possible, you can also take Vitamin B12 supplements, but consult your doctor first before taking them.

Some vegan recipes with packed with Vitamin B12:

1.Raw cashew cream cheese.

2.Mini calzones. 3.Spinach, sweet potato and tofu scrambles. 4.Hot cocoa drink. 5.Chocolate sauce. 6.Cashew nut, pineapple and tempeh fried rice.

