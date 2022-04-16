A walk through Pondicherry: 4 Places to visit for a fulfilling retreat

Pondicherry is also known as the French capital of India because of its serene atmosphere, clear beaches, and novel architecture with the righteous amalgamation of delicious food. Right from sightseeing to scuba diving- the place offers a variety of experiences to its visitors that can fill them with sanctity in every sense. With its picturesque views and calm surrounding, a walk through the places in Pondicherry will never disappoint the voyager in you!

Here we bring you the 4 most-loved places in Pondicherry to visit and relax.

Auroville

Auroville is also called the city of dawn in Pondicherry as its golden charm, soothing environment, lush greenery, dirt tracks and picture-perfect floral beauty will revive the inner you. In between all hustle-bustle, if you feel completely drained then taking a trip to Auroville will assist you to find peace. Comes under the list of most pristine places in India, Auroville is a must-explore place for all those peace seekers out there. A prominent Matri Mandir is also located in the heart of this place which is a treat to your eyes and vibes. Other things that make this place unique are its bookshops, cafés and restaurants that serve delicious local and international food.

Paradise beach

Paradise beach has one of the major attractions for tourists as this beach offers turquoise and crystal clear seawater that is rare to find. Also known as Plage Paradiso, it is a secluded beach in Chunnambar which is prominent for its fascinating views and quiet atmosphere. The beach provides beautiful boathouse visits which further add up to your serenity.

​

French colony

French colony is not only soothing to your eyes but is equally a pleasure to your senses. With clean roads, beach, long coconut trees, the beauty of flowers all around and the smell of delicious delicacies brings a perfect combination of tranquillity to your way. You can sit on the seashore of rock beach to enjoy the sound of big waves. If you are a picture lover, then the mesmerizing views of this place you should definitely explore and capture.

Outseri lake

Outseri lake, also known as Osudu lake is one of its kind! It’s a man-made lake that holds marshy lands and mudflats and is prominent for its spectacular sunset views. You can also witness rich biodiversity over here.

While it’s difficult to find such calming and thrilling places all in one place, the places on our list will provide you with an unforgettable experience by taking you through both the soothing and exhilarating vibes. Do visit the land of Pondicherry and don’t forget to explore the places we mentioned above!

Also Read: 4 Stunning blue water beaches in India to visit