Want creamy white sauce pasta? Make it at home in 30 minutes with this easy recipe

Get weekend ready with your new web-series on and yummy pasta on your plate. Check out how to make this popular pasta at home easily here.

White sauce pasta is the most popular and yummiest pasta recipe that’s very easy to make and is also one that’s tweaked to many other varieties. The classic white sauce pasta is creamy and white and you can top it with your favourite veggies and seasonings to adjust it to your taste buds. You can have them as snacks or as a light dinner. This vegetarian pasta is the best way to make your kids consume some veggies along with the pasta. It’s better to prefer whole wheat pasta as it’s a healthier choice and you can pick penne, macaroni, rigatoni or farfalle to make this dish.

Making the white sauce

Heat the saucepan and melt 2 tablespoons of butter on low flame.

As the butter starts to melt and bubble, add 1 or 1½ tablespoon whole wheat flour.

Keep stirring the mixture to resist any lump formation. Sauté flour to get that saucy aroma and change the white flour to a golden brown colour. Keep stirring to cook the flour evenly. Gently pour 1 cup chilled milk as you keep stirring. Once the sauce has thickened, simmer the flame and add seasoning for the flavour. Mix the sauce with the required amount of salt, nutmeg powder and black pepper powder. Add 2 tablespoons of grated cheddar cheese if you love your sauce to be more creamy and cheesy.

Set the saucepan aside to cool down. The sauce thickens more as it cools so remember to keep the consistency accordingly. You can also cook the pasta first and carry on with the above procedure to prepare the white sauce.

Cooking the pasta

Boil 4½ cups of water and add a pinch of salt to it. When water starts to bubble add your pasta to the bowl and cook them on medium to high flame.

Once the pasta becomes soft and gains the required textured switch off the flame and allow the pasta to cool down. Strain off the remaining water and transfer the cooked soft pasta to the saucepan. Mix them well in the creamy white sauce and add dried oregano, basil or thyme to further elevate the flavour.

You can also add olives and fresh veggies to your pasta and mix them all well. And that’s it, your yummy creamy white sauce pasta is ready to eat!

