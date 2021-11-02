Want a fresh breath? Here are 6 mouth fresheners you should always carry in your pockets

Bad breath is an instant turn off. Who wants to listen to your words of wisdom if it smells like rotten food from the ancient past. Improper cleaning of your mouth, cavities, decayed teeth and other issues can also result in bad breath. One easy way to reduce bad breath and help people around you is by using mouth fresheners that’ll clean your breath and make it refreshing! Though mouth fresheners are not a permanent solution for your bad breath, they will control it and also cleanse your mouth.

Oral Care Strips

This instant dissolving mouth freshener strips with a blast of menthol, eucalyptus oil and peppermint concentrate will refresh the throat and keep the breath fresh longer. It is effective against all forms of bad breath. All you got to do is to place the oral care strip on your tongue and let it dissolve.

Mukhwas

Mukhwas is infused with the goodness of organic herbs and ingredients which are proven to be beneficial for health. As a tradition in India, Royals are known to eat mukhwas after every meal to remove bad odour from the mouth and also for its digestive benefits.

Cool Mint Mouthwash

Brushing can miss a billion germs, which may lead to various oral problems like bad breath, bleeding gums and plaque. This is where mouthwash comes to help. This mouthwash features a minty flavour that works to leave your mouth feeling clean and refreshed.

Sugarless Mints

While choosing mouth fresheners, always look out for those that are sugarless as more sugar can play with your mouth’s pH level and also promote tooth decay. These sugarless mint tablets are an easy choice to get rid of bad breath and also to feel fresh.

Mouth Protect Spray

Your mouth is the gateway for germs to enter your body. This mouth protect spray helps protect your mouth by killing germs instantly anytime, anywhere! It also fights bad breath post a meal or due to wearing a mask.

Spraymintt Mouth Freshener

Spray it to take away bad odour and food smells just after you have eaten. It also masks smells for smokers and tobacco chewers. Before an important sales call or a business meeting, get a fresh breath in just one spray with this spray mint.

