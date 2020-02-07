Want to go Skiing? THESE are the places in India that you must visit

When it comes to Skiing people often dream to go to Switzerland to do it. But if you are someone who wants to ski, then here are some places in India that are known for skiing worldwide.

India is a land of wonder, right from beautiful heritage sites to enchanting snow-clad mountains, one can find everything in this country. Be it resplendent valley views or old rustic wired streets, India can never disappoint you. India, is not only known for its food and culture, but with time it's also known for its skiing activity. If you are someone who loves to ski and can't go to Switzerland to do that, then don't worry India has got you covered.

Skiing is offered at several locations across all Himalayan states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. You can not only learn skiing in these places but can also tour the place and have some amazing food. So, if you want to go skiing in India, these are the places you should be at.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir:

It is, by far, the best place to ski in India and is known for its snow quality. Gulmarg has five international-level Poma ski-lifts on the lower slopes and one of the highest cable cars in the world, the Gulmarg Gondola, which travels a distance of 2.7 km, with a vertical rise of 1,280 m, and takes skiers to a point at 3,980 m, almost to the top of Mt Apharwat.

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh:

Solang valley is the next best skiing destination in India. Snow conditions are equally good, and access isn’t bad either—a 2-hour drive from Bhuntar airport brings you here. There are many tournaments conducted in the valley that invite both amateurs and professional athletes.

Auli, Uttarakhand:

Auli is the most pristine and scenic of spots, with a spectacular view of the Garhwal Himalayas. It's clean, scenic and is untouched by tourism, so this place should be on your list. Auli has south-facing slopes, unlike Gulmarg and Solang, so the actual skiing season is limited to a month from 15 January–15 February, when the snow cover is deep enough.

Dayara Bugyal, Uttarakhand:

It is one of the most scenic skiing spots in India. Dayara Bugyal has lush grasslands and steep snowy slopes. It overlooks the snow-laden Himalayan peaks. And who can say no to skiing when you get to witness the majestic peaks.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh:

Kufri is a gem hidden in Himachal Pradesh. It is surrounded by tall deodar trees and green pines. Kufri’s snow-covered slopes are ideal for skiing. Kufri is one of the most popular and most visited places for skiing in India.

