Want to have delicious Chinese breakfast first thing in the morning? Head to Terreti Bazar in Kolkata

The authentic Indian-Chinese breakfast was invented in Kolkata. That area is Terreti Bazar where it was invented. It is famous for its 5 AM breakfast. Check this out.

Kolkata is predominantly popular for mishti doi, rasgulla, and fish. But it's much more than that only. You would be surprised knowing it that the Indian-Chinese food was discovered in Kolkata particularly at Terreti Bazar, which is known as the mini Chinatown of the city. It was originated during the 18th century by a Chinese businessman Tom Achew. The most popular part of this bazar is its Indian-Chinese breakfast, which you can get from 5 AM. Momos of this area are the most famous dish, which is available in chicken, pork, seafood and vegetables. Other varieties of preparations include wontons, noodles, sausages, pork rolls and so on. People flock to this area to experience the authenticity of Indian Chinese food. So, read on to know more about Terreti Bazar in Kolkata. Terreti Bazar gates are closed by 8-8:30 A.M. It is located near Lalbazar Police Headquarters.



So, let's check out the most popular foods found in Terreti Bazar to experience the authenticity of the Indian-Chinese food.



Momos

Momos and dumplings are available here with pork, chicken and fish stuffing. Both steamed and fried momos are there with soup and sauce. So, indulge yourself in the hot momos of Terreti Bazar.

Pork Sausages

Pork sausages are tasty and you can get the taste of pork fat in it. Though these are fat-full foods, it's a must-have in the Terreti Bazar.

Pau

Pau is a bun stuffed with pork or fish. The stuffing is a big hit. Add some sauce to the buns and grab them all.

Noodle Soup

This soupy or gravy noodles comes with lots of green vegetables with veg or chicken stock.

Pork rolls/chops

It's a deep-fried crispy pork roll or chops with pork stuffings. It's also available in fish stuffings. So, it's an ultimate delight for pork lovers to indulge in.

Khwai choi pan

This is a type of pancake with vegetable fillings in it.

Zung aka sweet rice

Zung is basically sweet rice. It is sticky rice covered in bamboo leaves.

Read More