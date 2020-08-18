Want to know your favourite cuisine? Find out the signature dish as per your zodiac sign

If you are asked to tell your favourite cuisine or signature dish, what would it be? There might be many of them, but according to your zodiac sign, we all have a special dish from a particular cuisine. Let’s find it out.

People love their food. We love to indulge in different types of lip-smacking dishes and enjoy it. Everyone one has their particular special dish that is their all-time favourite preparation. Our favourite signature dish reveals our taste and preference in terms of food.

So, what’s your signature dish? You can find out based on your zodiac signs. Each person is different as per their zodiac personality traits. So, their taste for food would also be different from each other. So, here’s what your signature dish would be based on your zodiac sign.

Signature dish of every zodiac sign based on their traits:

Aries

Aries, a fire sign, may like to have hot and spicy foods just like their personality. You have an enthusiastic and charming personality, so fiery foods would always be loved by you. Though you may like all kinds of spicy food, Vietnamese dishes will be special attractions for you.

Taurus

The bull sign is the warrior; they are stubborn and highly practical. They like Indian foods the most like Biryani, Chicken Tikka, Dal Tadka, etc. Indian food items are exotic with a fine blend of spices and flavours. So, any India dish is the signature dish of a Taurean.

Gemini

You are moody and have a personality with different emotions. So, your signature dish would be any Chinese preparation like Hakka Noodles or Chicken Fried Rice. Dimsum or Manchurian might also make you happy.

Cancer

Cancerians are passionate foodies. They enjoy the aroma of the food and want to have them in their own comfort zone. They love to binge on American foods like Hamburgers, Pancakes, Hotdogs, etc.

Leo

Leos wouldn’t like to compromise on anything when it comes to foods. They want the dish to be unique, aromatic, tasty and appealing. So, Greek cuisine is best suited with their personality like Feta Spreads, Yoghurt Parfait, Spanakopita, etc.

Virgo

Virgo people are more into healthy foods. They mostly like homecooked meals to satisfy their hunger pangs. So, Mediterranean cuisine are preferred by them like Potato Salads, Grilled Chicken, Lamb Cutlets, Mozzarella Salads, etc.

Libra

Librans are fancy, classy and graceful. They like to have a dining experience that would be fancy. Japanese cuisine can define their personality properly. Some of the dishes that a Libran might like are Sushi, Ramen Noodle Soup, Yakitori Chicken, etc.

Scorpio

Scorpions have a strong, intense and passionate personality. They like French cuisine the most. Ratatouilles, Dark Chocolate Madeleines, Cheese Souffle, French Onion Soup, etc. can make them delighted.

Sagittarius

Sagis are jovial, funny and explorers. So, Spanish cuisine is just the right option for them. And its dishes like Churros, Tortillas, Spanish Chicken Pie, etc. will leave them completely amused.

Capricorn

Loyal, practical and traditional Capricorns would like Italian cuisine that would serve Margherita Pizza, Chicken Parmesan, Tiramisu, Alfredo Pasta, etc.

Aquarius

Aquarians want to experience new things every now and then. So, they would also like to taste new foods every time. Mexican cuisine is the best one for their personality with dishes like Salsa, Chicken Tacos, Burritos, Quesadilla, Nachos, etc.

Pisces

The water sign Pisces also likes to experience foods of different cuisines. They love to explore and try new things. British cuisine along with the preparations like Puddings, Roasted Pie, Scotch Eggs, Chicken Pot Pies, etc. would be great for them.

