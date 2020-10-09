Want to know your favourite Indian dish? Find out based on your zodiac signs

What would be your choice if you were asked to pick your most favourite Indian dish? It is tough to choose as options are many. So, find out as per your zodiac personality traits.

Indian cuisine is all about the fine blend of rich spices, flavours and aroma to give an exotic taste. Each region of our country has its own cuisine with its speciality and recipes. If we are asked to name some of our favourite Indian preparations, then it may leave us confused as the list is endless.

So, there is an easy way to find your favourite Indian dish based on your zodiac sign. The zodiac personality traits reveal about our taste and preferences. Here’s how.

Best Indian preparation as per zodiac signs:

Aries- Mutton Biryani

Aries, the fire sign, is bold, confident, passionate, fiery, ambitious. So, they may like the taste of Mutton Biryani.

Taurus- Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh is a highly popular Mughal dish that will catch a Taurean’s attention. Taurus people like fancy and sophisticated things and Rogan Josh is one of the exotic Mughal delicacies.

Gemini- Vada Pav

Geminis are adaptable and outgoing. While others may consider Vada Pav as a normal snacking item, Geminis would love to have them anytime.

Cancer- Pulao

People of Cancer zodiac sign are sensitive, emotional and nurturing. On the other hand, Pulao is a popular dish that can be paired with any kind of side dish because of its light flavour and taste.

Leo- Chhole Bhature

When you have Chhole Bhature, it doesn’t need any other item to satisfy your hunger, just like Leos. When they are in a room, they catch everyone’s attention.

Virgo- Paneer Butter Masala

Virgos are highly health-conscious. So, paneer butter masala is the right option for them.

Libra- Malai Kofta

Filled with cream or malai, malai kofta melts easily in our mouth. Librans like to have it as it is just like their balanced and polished nature that impresses everyone.

Scorpio- Navratan Pulao

Navratan Pulao is a popular pot recipe with different veggies, dry fruits and nuts. You get the flavours of each item with every bite of it as you can see Scorpions revealing their different nature as you get to know them.

Sagittarius- Pani Puri

These people are fun and always want to try new things. Pani Puri is just like them- a strong and spicy Indian snack.

Capricorn- Yakhni Pulao

Capris are analytical. Whatever they do, they will work hard on it to make it right and perfect. Just like Yakhni Pulao, which needs a lot of preparation.

Aquarius- Dosa

Aquarians are independent and like to have simple things. So, their choice would be Dosa. It’s a light and simple dish but with a unique technique to make.

Pisces- Kulfi

Kulfi is a popular Indian dessert which completely differentiates itself from ice-cream with its unique flavour and taste. Just like Pisceans, who are highly romantic and compassionate yet intuitive. Also Read: 5 Healthy Autumn dishes that are ideal for dinner

