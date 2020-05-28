Want to learn easy Pressure Cooker dishes? Check out THESE recipes for beginners

Are you facing trouble with cooking and other important stuff? Stop investing all your time in preparing food and try these quick pressure cooker recipes.

Pressure cooker recipes are the easiest preparations to satisfy your hunger pangs. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, a pressure cooker will always make it easy for you to prepare something quickly. Especially, it is good for this lockdown period when we have to handle numerous things at our home.

So avoid investing a lot of time in cooking. Just learn these easy and quick recipes that can be made in the pressure cooker. We have shared 5 quick pressure cooker recipes for you to try at home.

Easy and quick pressure cooker recipes:

30- Minute recipe

In this recipe, you get to learn the cooking process of rice, dal and sabzi in 30 minutes. If you are busy with your work or feeling too lazy to cook something, then this 30-minute preparation will save you.

Chicken curry

This recipe of Sanjeev Kapoor has shown us the easiest way of cooking some lip-smacking Chicken Curry in pressure cooker quickly.

Tomato rice

Tomato rice or Thakkali rice is a popular dish and you can easily make this in the pressure cooker. This preparation makes a great dish for lunch.

Pressure cooker pasta

If you love to eat pasta then this is definitely for you. Try this easy one-pot pasta recipe in the pressure cooker to enjoy your favourite dish.

Chicken pulao

No one can resist Chicken Pulao at all. So, now, learn this easy technique to make Chicken Pulao in the pressure cooker.

