Want to make Baklava at home? Follow this simple recipe to make this dessert in just 4 steps

There are many desserts that taste absolutely amazing but are pretty difficult to make. One such dessert is baklava. Baklava is a dessert that comes from the Middle East and Mediterranean region. This dish tends to have a lot of variations depending on the country of origin.

Baklava is basically a layered pastry dessert that is made with honey, filo pastry and chopped nuts. Some variations of the flavourings can include ingredients such as clove, cardamom, rose water, cinnamon, etc. So if you want to make this scrumptious dessert at home, then follow the quick and simple recipe given below.

Step 1

Take 250 grams of walnuts and 250 grams of pistachios and chop them roughly or pulse them in a food processor. To this, add ¼ cup of sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon powder. Mix well.

Step 2

Melt two sticks of butter by heating it in a saucepan. Be careful to not burn it. Next, take 1 package of frozen phyllo sheets, thaw them and then unroll them on your kitchen counter. Cover the phyllo with a damp tea towel. Now, brush some butter on the bottom of a baking pan and place one sheet of the phyllo dough in the pan.

Step 3

Now butter this layer with a brush and then place another layer of phyllo dough on top of it. Do this till you get 6-7 layers of phyllo dough. Take the nuts mixture and sprinkle some of it on the phyllo dough and then place another layer of phyllo on top of it. Now place 4 more layers of phyllo and make sure to brush every layer with butter.

Step 4

Sprinkle the remaining nuts mixture on the phyllo followed by adding 5-6 more layers of the phyllo dough. Cut the baklava into small pieces in a diagonal manner and place the baking pan in the oven. Bake for 45 minutes at 180 degree celsius. To prepare the syrup, simply combine ¾ cup of sugar, water and honey in a pan and boil for 8-10 minutes. Pour this syrup on the baklava and top with some chopped pistachios. Serve.

