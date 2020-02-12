Want to make preservative free Greek Yoghurt at home? Check out the recipe

Greek Yoghurt Recipe: Here is the step by step guide on how one can prepare the same at home. Read on to know more.

Yoghurt, especially Greek Yogourt is quite a popular buzz word in the health communities. If you are a fitness and health freak then you must have tried or added in your daily diet. However, let me tell you that instead of store-bought favoured greek yoghurt which is full of artificial flavours and preservatives, go for the natural and homemade one. For the unversed, cheese and yoghurt are made from the curdled Casein. The watery substance after the milk curdles is known as whey. Speaking of Greek Yogurt, the strained variant of normal yoghurt is known as Greek Yoghurt. Talking about its nutritional profile, Greek Yoghurt boasts several health benefits as they are packed with many nutrients such as fats, potassium, carbs, protein, vitamin A, folate, calcium and magnesium among others.

Method:

Firstly heat up the milk in a saucepan and keep stirring it until it starts streaming. Ideally one should boil the milk till 180 degrees F for the right consistency.

Secondly, pour the milk in another container, cool it to 110 degrees F. Add yoghurt and a spoonful of milk (boiled one) in a bowl and later add the mixture in the container.

Put a lid on the container and wrap in a clean kitchen towel to help keep it warm and place it in a warm place. Do not disturb it at least 8- 12 hours. Later, refrigerate it.

The final step is of straining, take a sieve or colander and place it in a big bowl. Now, add 2 layers of cheesecloth. Put the yoghurt on the cheesecloth and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours, depending on how thick you want it.

Check out the video right below to know in detail:

Credits :YouTube

