Ways to avoid motion sickness while travelling

Are you looking forward to your upcoming trip but concerned that the motion sickness and dizzy spells may ruin it? This illness is typically brought on by sensory disorientation between your inner ears and eyes. Motion sickness can strike anyone riding in any kind of moving vehicle because your eyes and ears receive conflicting messages about the movement that is going on around you. When you initially experience motion sickness, taking quick action by shifting postures or keeping yourself occupied may help you manage your symptoms before they worsen.

Here, we suggest 5 ways to ease motion sickness while travelling.

1. Select your seating position carefully

Did you know that your seating position has a significant impact on how you manage the need to vomit? Your brain may be tricked into believing that you are moving backwards if you sit such that you are facing the opposite direction from where you are going. This will further confuse your already disoriented senses.

2. Take a breath of fresh air

If you are feeling too nauseous from motion, roll to a window or walk outside. Bringing down the car window can be very effective in reducing nausea. Turn the air conditioners toward you or think about using a fan to blow air on your face if the weather or the mode of transportation don't allow it.

3. Avoid large meals before travelling

It is preferable to eat light while travelling. You ought to consume plain food in little amounts. Many travellers do not refrain from indulging in fried foods, crisps, and chips. Foods that are oily take longer to digest and can make you queasy while travelling.

4. Listen to music

Motion sickness symptoms may be lessened by playing your favourite music. To distract yourself from how you're feeling, turn on the radio, put on your earplugs or start a conversation. Perhaps you can divert your attention long enough to feel better. Choose any type of music you like.

5. Take medication

The most often prescribed drugs for motion sickness are several. After consulting with your doctor, take the prescribed prescription. These medications are conveniently offered in numerous supermarkets and drug stores.

Remind yourself to relax as much as you can and to tell yourself you'll be OK.

